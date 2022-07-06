ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAFS alumni student assists in design of global award-winning campaign

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 1 day ago

The use of popular digital platforms, such as Instagram stories helped the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith win recent international awards.

The Council for the Advancement and Support of Education selected the university for two global awards in strategic communications.

The council received a Grand Gold award in the student-oriented digital campaign category for the university’s Mental Health Monday campaign and a Silver award for the university’s 8-bit web launch video during the organization’s 2022 Circle of Excellence awards.

Rachel Putman, associate director of strategic communications, and Shandreka McCullough, class of 2021, who served as a communications student assistant, created the campaign and sent hundreds of messages in response to its success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snu57_0gWm0Zg700

The Mental Health Monday campaign used interactive elements built into Instagram stories to engage directly with students struggling with their mental health to share campus resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YG6GT_0gWm0Zg700

Putman said the university submitted specific student responses to the Mental Health Monday campaign on Instagram.

"We just said, 'hey, how are you doing today?' And students would reach back out and just immediately say, 'Really bad,' or 'I'm struggling' or, 'I just can't get the strength to pick up the phone to call the counseling center,'" she said. "We really worked closely with our counseling center to bring mental health to students, where maybe they felt comfortable responding to an Instagram message, but didn't feel quite ready to pick up the phone."

When Putman informed McCullough of their award, she was pleasantly surprised.

"I was like, 'oh my gosh, that's so crazy,' because it just started in the office as a simple way to check in on students every day, and it turned into something that won an international award," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oyVI_0gWm0Zg700

Blake Rickman, vice chancellor for University Advancement, said McCullough's involvement is a testament to Putman's leadership.

"We have a student that has real world experience that they can use in their portfolio when they're applying for a job," he said. "Now, Shandreka McCullough is actually at the University of Central Arkansas pursuing a master's degree. She has this incredible experience doing real projects on a real campus supporting real students with their mental health."

McCullough said the reason she decided to pursue a degree of higher education was because of the people that she met in her undergrad.

"I had a lot of support from the university," she said. "I just felt like higher education was like where I belong. I'm interested in leadership because of the leadership skills that I was able to obtain while I was in undergrad."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEc5V_0gWm0Zg700

Ric said the Grand Gold award is not a surprise to him.

"I know the quality of work that this team has been doing day in and day out," he said. "The difference here is that we chose to submit something on a national level, the quality of the work is not exemplary. This is this is daily work for Rachel and her team."

Dr. Terisa Riley, university chancellor, stated in a news release that public and regional institutions are known for having a small number of professionals and limited resources in their marketing and communication departments.

“UAFS is no exception," she said. "For this reason, it is an even bigger achievement for UA-Fort Smith to win two CASE Circle of Excellence Awards. I am particularly proud of the team for winning the Grand Gold award in a student-oriented category.”

Riley said the university's Mental Health Monday campaign showed the commitment of the team to using digital platforms to identify problems and offer individual care and solutions.

The university’s Web Launch video, also created by Putman, included an 8-bit character modeled after Dr. Riley, who navigates a blue-themed retro-style videogame to announce the redesign of the university's website.

In 2022, the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education received more than 4,500 entries from 636 institutions in nearly 30 countries. Of those, volunteer judges chose 626 exemplary entries for global recognition as bronze, silver, gold, or Grand Gold.

Grand Gold Awards recognize entries that are exceptional and are considered “game-changing” in the field. These are the highest-level awards presented by the council, and only one Grand Global award is given per category.

Winners were selected based on several factors, including overall quality, innovation, use of resources, and the impact on the institution or its external and internal communities, such as alumni, parents, students, faculty, and staff.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: UAFS alumni student assists in design of global award-winning campaign

