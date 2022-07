AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for members of the community to participate in its upcoming adult citizens academy. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, this year’s adult citizens academy is expected to start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and last every Tuesday through Nov. 22. This gives members of the community the chance to learn about the operations of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

