BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday for a 2024 conditional draft pick. The Panthers will pay $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary, while the Browns will pay $10.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mayfield agreed to convert the remainder of his $18.8 million salary into incentives to facilitate the deal, which is pending a physical. Mayfield can earn back that money based on team performance, a source said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO