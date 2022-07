Manchester United’s catastrophic 2021/22 season has not come without its consequences, and one player is unhappy about the personal impact it is having on him. Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the 2022/23 season has triggered a 25% wage cut in the salary of every player at the club, and this has added to the frustration of wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO