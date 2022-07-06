ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton County, ND

Morton County Sheriff’s Office asking for information regarding mailboxes destroyed by fireworks

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Morton County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page that they are looking for information regarding three mailboxes that were stuffed and blown up by fireworks in the area of Lyons Rd and County Rd 83 in Morton County on Tuesday morning.

(Morton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, the federal charges for destroying a mailbox that has mail in it is a fine of up to $250,000 or imprisonment for up to three years for each act of vandalism.

He also stated that all damaged and destroyed mailboxes must be replaced by the property owner, or mail delivery will not continue.

In the case of no mail being in the mailbox, the charge would be Criminal Mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor, that would have a varying fine, says Morton County’s State Attorney Allen Koppy.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area or has any information that could be helpful, to contact their office at 701-667-3330 or text “NDMORTON” with your anonymous tip to 847411.

