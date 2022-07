PITTSBURGH, Pa. — 11 Cares Blood Donation Week is Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, July 23.

Your donation could help save three lives.

To make an appointment between July 17 and 23, visit Vitalant.org and use the code ME020007.

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company and Highmark Wholecare.

