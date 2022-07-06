Free COVID-19 Tests Available To 60K Michigan Households In At-Risk Communities

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 300,000 free COVID-19 tests to 60,000 households in at-risk communities.

Through Project ACT, an expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, eligible households will receive one kit with five tests.

Residents can request the tests once per month in July and August.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring our loved ones and neighbors don’t get infected,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a press release.

Anyone seeking to order tests can visit AccessCOVIDTests.org and input their zip code to see if they live in the qualifying area. Those without internet access can contact 211 to order.

For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

