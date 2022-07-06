ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Free COVID-19 Tests Available To 60K Michigan Households In At-Risk Communities

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Foa50_0gWlz86q00

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 300,000 free COVID-19 tests to 60,000 households in at-risk communities.

Through Project ACT, an expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, eligible households will receive one kit with five tests.

Residents can request the tests once per month in July and August.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring our loved ones and neighbors don’t get infected,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a press release.

Anyone seeking to order tests can visit AccessCOVIDTests.org and input their zip code to see if they live in the qualifying area. Those without internet access can contact 211 to order.

For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKQI Channel 955

This Is Michigan's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Michigan hospital scored the highest.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

MDHHS announces 300K more COVID tests for vulnerable communities

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department is expanding access to COVID-19 tests for communities at greater risk for infection. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says 300,000 more tests will be distributed to 60,000 residences at no cost to recipients. We’re told residents may file...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
The Ann Arbor News

How to avoid ticks, Lyme disease in Michigan

Ticks can be an annoying part of life for outdoor enthusiasts and pet lovers who routinely hit wooded trails or places with grassy fields. And if you’re like many of us, finding a little tick crawling on your pant leg or bare skin can creep you out. But the bite of some ticks can be dangerous, carrying the potential for Lyme disease. That’s why it’s so important to protect yourself and your pets from ticks.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Residents Get This Many Hours of Sleep Every Night

We’ve all heard that getting at least eight hours of sleep per night is ideal. But, of course, many people don’t get nearly eight hours per night (thanks, Netflix!), and some lucky folks get more. So, how many Michigan residents actually get the full eight hours of sleep, on average, each night?
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mdhhs#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Detroit News

New disease strikes Michigan trees. Arborists don't know how to treat it

A mysterious invasive disease has hit a stand of southeast Michigan trees, adding to a long list of threats faced by state forests. Foresters recently discovered beech leaf disease in a southern St. Clair County woodlot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. It is the first confirmed appearance of the disease in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Another tree species in Michigan is infested by an invasive disease

Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted and puckered leaves, then eventually buds that don’t unfurl in the springtime,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Nessel Issues Consumer Alert On Protecting Private Health Data Following The Roe V. Wade Decision

(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a new consumer alert with measures residents can take now to protect the personal information that companies get when people sign up for certain services, like phone applications that track fertility and menstrual cycles. “There are a lot of unknowns as we face a post-Roe era, but one thing that remains certain is that consumers can protect themselves and their private information,” Nessel said. “I implore Michigan residents to read the fine print in the user agreements for phone applications and programs because their registration often gives companies the right to sell personal...
CBS Detroit

Beech Leaf Disease Found In St. Clair County

(CBS DETROIT) — Presence of invasive beech leaf disease has been confirmed in St. Clair County, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development. Officials say the disease can impact leaf tissue on American, European and Asian beech species. The state of Michigan has about 37 million American beech trees. Aborted leaf buds and curling can be symptoms of beech leaf disease. (courtesy: Michigan Department of Natural Resources) Landowners reported a possible outbreak in the county through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network. Testing was completed by the Michigan State University Forest Pathology Lab. The disease was confirmed...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

'People need to be aware of this'

BEULAH — Property owners in northern Michigan could lose the rights to their property with a single signature if they’re not careful. Paula Eberhart, register of deeds for Benzie County, said she’s seen purchase agreements come into her office recently attempting to use high pressure tactics to get victims to pay for services and even give up their property.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy