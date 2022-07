LINCOLN—(News Release July 5)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022. 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra of Lincoln was driving his silver Subaru Forester eastbound on O St when a gray Ford Focus crossed the center median and struck his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His vehicle then struck a white Chrysler 300. The driver and passenger both sustained minor injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO