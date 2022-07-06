ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to Watch the Latest ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel TV Series Trailer Before Everyone Else

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4ayC_0gWlyQhe00

Besides an epic mountain of deals, Lord of the Rings fans can expect to unlock something else ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13).

Ahead of the premiere of The Rings of Power on Sept. 2, the e-commerce giant is giving Amazon Prime members an exclusive sneak preview of the highly anticipated prequel series starting today in a new trailer that’s available for only 48 hours.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series , The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age — thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings — and brings new and familiar characters to the small screen. Created by Patrick McKay and John Payne, the Amazon Studios original series’ first season will span eight episodes and stars Benjamin Walker as the Elven High King Gil-Galad, Morfydd Clark as young Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as young Elrond, Charles Edwards as the Elven prince Celebrimbor, Owain Arthur as the Dwarven prince Durin IV and Maxim Baldry as Isildur.

Joining the cast as new characters are Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Daniel Weyman as the Stranger, Sophie Nomvete as the Dwarven princess Disa and Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, among others.

Per the show’s logline, the approximately one-minute trailer gives a peek at the “ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The preview also reveals that another trailer will drop July 14. (The first teaser trailer, seen below, was released in May.) Prime members can also try their luck at winning one of 20 exclusive invites to the Rings of Power world premiere in London when they add the LOTR series to their watchlist.

Ahead, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power , including how to get access to the exclusive trailer.

How to Watch the Latest Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Online

The newest Rings of Power trailer is available starting July 6 for 48 hours only on Amazon Prime Video. A membership to Amazon Prime is required to watch the sneak preview, and the plan costs $139 annually or $15 monthly. New members can sign up for a 30-day free trial .

In addition to access to Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, members enjoy year-round perks including free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, exclusive savings and more. Prime memberships also include access to movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video , Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, personalized deals on online doorbusters and more. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive 5 percent cash back on purchases.

Buy: Watch ‘The Rings of Power’ Trailer

How to Watch All of the Lord of the Rings Films Online

If you need a refresher on Middle-earth, you can rent or buy director Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001 to 2003) and The Hobbit prequel trilogy (2012 to 2013), the live-action films’ extended editions, and the animated movies (1977 to 1980) on Amazon Prime Video , DirecTV , iTunes, Google Play Movies & TV , Vudu and other video-on-demand platforms for $4 to $45. (The LOTR trilogy bundles are currently on sale at Vudu for $30.)

You can also stream the films for free on HBO Max , which costs $10 per month (or $100 annually) for the ad-based plan or $15 monthly (or $150 per year) for the ad-free package.

The best order to watch all the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies isn’t necessarily by their release dates. If you’re catching up on the high fantasy franchise for the first time, here’s every LOTR movie to watch in chronological order:

  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
  • The Hobbit : The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Bonus points if you watch the earlier animated films, The Hobbit (1977), The Lord of the Rings (1978) and The Return of the King (1980).

The Best Lord of the Rings Book Sets and More to Shop Online

Prefer page-turning over binge-watching? We’ve rounded up some of the coolest editions of the Lord of the Rings novels, as well as companion books for budding fans (or those buying gifts for one). Check out our top picks below.

The Lord of the Rings 50th Anniversary Edition Hardcover by J.R.R. Tolkien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNLjq_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: The Lord of the Rings 50th Anniversary Edition Hardcover by J.R.R. Tolkien $94.00

The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings 4-Book Paperback Boxed Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxzSG_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings 4-Book Paperback Boxed Set $14.74

The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings Boxed Set: Illustrated Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZnbt_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings Boxed Set: Illustrated Edition $98.99

Juniper Books Lord of the Rings : The Complete Writings 5-Volume Hardcover Book Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qle2Q_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: Juniper Books Lord of the Rings: The Complete Writings $244.99

The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition by J.R.R. Tolkien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJlhQ_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: The Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien $58.50

The Nature of Middle-Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien, edited by Carl F. Hostetter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFAIu_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: The Nature of Middle-Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien, edited by Carl F. Hostetter $18.36

The History of Middle-Earth Boxed Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNgin_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: The History of Middle-Earth Boxed Set $114.87

The Great Tales of Middle-Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szsWl_0gWlyQhe00

Buy: The Great Tales of Middle-Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien $40.49

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

James Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82

James Caan, the self-assured star who played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and a rough-and-tumble athlete in Rollerball but had the self-assurance to showcase a sensitive side during his long career, has died. He was 82. Caan died Wednesday night in Los Angeles, his rep Arnold Robinson told The Hollywood Reporter, confirming a post on the actor’s Twitter account. Neither he nor the family would reveal a cause of death.More from The Hollywood ReporterFrancis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Barbra Streisand and More Pay Tribute to James Caan: "An Incredible, Towering Actor"Bette Midler Responds to Backlash Over Her Tweets About "Erasure" of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Visage Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Michelle Visage, a veteran TV, radio, recording artist and author, has signed with APA. Visage is a judge alongside RuPaul, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race reality competition series. And she’s a judge alongside RuPaul, Graham Norton and Alan Carr on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC3 and BBC1, while also appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Stan TV in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrett Goldstein Signs With WMEJohn Mayer Signs With CAA'Reservation Dogs' Star Devery Jacobs Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Judging duties also take Visage to Paramount+ for Queen of...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Reacher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More

Which characters are joining Reacher on his revenge rampage in Season 2?. We want a Reacher Season 2 as bad as Amazon Prime Video does. The series, a small-screen adaptation of Lee Child's novels starring Alan Ritchson as former military police Jack Reacher, became an instant hit when it was released in early 2022, fitting squarely alongside Prime Video's other series like Bosch and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Season 1 followed Reacher as he investigated his brother's death in a small town in Georgia, eventually unearthing a conspiracy, killing a bunch of bad guys, romancing a local cop, and eating a piece of OK pie.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Live Tv#Amazon Studios#Prequel#Hbo Max#The Rings Of Power#Dwarven#Arondir#Stranger
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Verge

The Woman King is not to be trifled with in first trailer

Sony’s upcoming historical action epic The Woman King from director Gina Prince-Bythewood tells the story of the all-female army that solidified the Kingdom of Dahomey’s status as a militaristic power player right up until the turn of the 20th century. Though the legacies of the actual Dahomey Amazons have lived on in fantasies like Marvel’s Black Panther, The Woman King’s going to make people understand why they became legends judging from the movie’s first trailer.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Downton Abbey Free Online

Cast: Hugh Bonneville Laura Carmichael Jim Carter Raquel Cassidy Brendan Coyle. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 1)

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s here: the Stranger Things season 4 finale is now streaming on Netflix. As much as we’d like to harp on about the rest of this week’s offerings – which include Chris Pratt’s new Prime Video action series, The Terminal List, and a second season of top-draw Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building – we’re fairly sure that the closing chapter to the penultimate season of arguably the best Netflix show around is the arrival set to drum up the most excitement among subscribers.
TV SHOWS
CNET

AMC Theatres Offers $5 Movies on Tuesdays

As moviegoers head to theaters to catch the latest summer blockbuster, AMC Theatres says it's offering $5 Tuesdays. Film buffs can watch any movie, in any time slot at any AMC location in the country for five bucks. That means you can head out to see Top Gun: Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: Rise of Gru or Halloween Ends multiple times this year without breaking the bank.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party

June 29 (UPI) -- Netflix will host a late-night virtual watch party with cast members to celebrate the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4. Fans can tune in at 2:15 a.m. EDT Friday to talk live with the cast before Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 premieres 45 minutes later at 3 a.m.
AdWeek

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Sneak Peek Shows Ominous Sign

In anticipation of the highly awaited series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon surprised Prime members with a 60-second sneak peek for the next 48 hours. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes center stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. In the 60-second sneak peek, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ Former Business Manager Involved in Creating Singer’s Conservatorship, Attorney Says

Britney Spears’ lawyer is claiming that the singer’s former business manager Tri Star Sports and Entertainment played a “substantial role” in establishing her 13-year conservatorship and received at least $18 million from it. In a new filing obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Spears’ legal representative Mathew Rosengart asserts that Tri Star and its employees, including founder Louise “Lou” Taylor and Robin Greenhill — who served as the singer’s business management team from 2008 through 2020 — were directly involved in facilitating the conservatorship.More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears' Ex-Husband Ordered to Trial on Stalking ChargeBritney Spears' Ex-Husband Charged With Felony Stalking...
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix loses yet another iconic sci-fi series

Snowpiercer will end after the conclusion of its fourth season, it was confirmed over the weekend. The show was produced by US network TNT, but shown internationally on Netflix in every territory apart from the US and China. Snowpiercer is based on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy