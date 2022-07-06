ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

 1 day ago
UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon.

More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/

*****

An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported.

Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial for a capital murder charge in Choctaw County.

Thurman is believed to be headed to Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christina Lashay Thurman, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Comments / 59

Eunos
1d ago

How did she get in the outside recreational area at 2 in the morning? Someone must have left a door unlocked or something.

Reply(4)
32
Guest
1d ago

Alabama just might as well close the prisons and let these thugs run loose they sure can’t seem to keep them locked up!! Every week it’s another one escaped it’s ridiculous DO BETTER ALABAMA

Reply
21
LEZ4
1d ago

these young women's are throwing they LIFE AWAY.so sad i know it may sound easy but call the police and let them handle things..take your lick and walk away...GOD SIT HIGH AND LOOK LOW...

Reply
6
