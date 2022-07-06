ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Nancy Louise Zembower

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Louise Zembower (aka Sister or Little Nancy), 66, of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. Nancy was born in Beeville, Texas to Stanley and Nancy Hoffmeyer on September 30, 1955. She worked in customer relations for more than 40 years. She was an independent hardworking...

Anthony “Tony” Dominick Kuharski Jr

Anthony “Tony” Dominick Kuharski Jr., 75, of Beeville, Texas went to be with our Lord on July 5, 2022. Tony was born April 27, 1947, in Waterbury, Connecticut to Anthony Dominick Kuharski Sr. and Ann Elizabeth Paczkowski. He joined and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1987, retiring after 21-1/2 years. During his dedicated service in the Navy, Tony was assigned to three different aircraft carriers - the USS Shangri-La, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and USS John F. Kennedy – having spent time in the war zone waters off Vietnam during the Vietnam War while aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.
BEEVILLE, TX
Alejandra Hernandez Arzola

Alejandra Hernandez Arzola, 90, died Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born April 24, 1932 to Carlos and Leonarda Hernandez of Bayside. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alberto Arzola, Sr.; and son, Alberto Arzola, Jr. Alejandra is survived by her sons, Margarito (Carmen) Arzola of Bayside,...
Esther Yolanda Blaker

Esther Yolanda Blaker, age 80, passed away on Monday June 27th, 2022, accompanied by her loving husband of 60 years. She was born February 15,1942 to Gonzalo and Guadalupe Elizondo of Woodsboro, Texas. Yolanda was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and sister who was loved and respected by all of us. She will be deeply missed, but we can all take comfort knowing that she has and will always be there for us. She cherished her family most of all and “would go to war” for any one of us. She also loved music, all genres, favoring Mexican/Tejano most of all. She loved to dance, loved to sew, arts and crafts and proudly loved to bake cakes. She was known as the “cake lady;” her cakes were known to be the “Best” by her family and others who were lucky enough to have gotten the chance to get a taste of them.
WOODSBORO, TX
Rebecca (Becky) Orosco

Rebecca (Becky) Orosco, age 74, passed away peacefully and gained her wings on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born on July 23, 1947, in Beeville, Texas to Carmen and Baldemar Orosco. Becky was a beautiful, fun-loving, big-hearted, spitfire of a woman that will be truly missed. She made long...
BEEVILLE, TX
Patsy H. Robinson "Tam"

Patsy H. Robinson “Tam,” age 79, of Refugio, gained her wings on July 3rd, 2022. She was born July 4th, 1942 to the late John C. and Dorothy Bland of Refugio. She is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth O. Bland and wife Ann, of Woodsboro and Clifton Robinson and wife Mary Lou of Refugio; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Cox helps RHS students ‘Carry the Load’

Refugio High School teacher/coach Cameron Cox received a revelation of sorts during the Christmas break in 2018. Cox spent much of the holiday season trying to figure out how he could help develop Refugio’s outstanding athletes into equally impressive young men. “There are really two goals as a coach,”...
REFUGIO, TX
Lyssy makes SHSU President’s Honor Roll

Sam Houston State University, in Huntsville, has announced the names of students who made the Spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll. Among those students are Lauren Lyssy, of Falls City. Students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at SHSU are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average...
FALLS CITY, TX
Knights of Columbus donates to Habitat for Humanity

The local Knights of Columbus Council 1653 continued to support local charitable organizations throughout the county during its June 23 meeting by donating $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity. The Knights of Columbus in Beeville is based out of St. Joseph’s Parish and exists to support the church and all charitable...
BEEVILLE, TX
Kenedy ISD Foundation announces fundraising dinner, dance

Plans are underway for the Kenedy ISD Education Foundation’s “A Night at the Movies,” a Pride of Kenedy celebration and fundraising event, scheduled for Aug. 6. The event will be held at the Panna Maria Hall. The event is a dinner and a dance, and will include...
KENEDY, TX
College Level

Ethan Ho, of Tuleta, was one of the 500 Central Methodist University students earning degrees this spring. Ho majored in Computer Science and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri Judge...
TULETA, TX
Goliad/Yorktown captures District 27 softball title

Goliad/Yorktown defeated Falls City 23-12 to win the championship of the District 27 Area I & II Junior Softball Tournament for 12- to 14-year-olds on June 20 in Falls City. Goliad earlier beat Falls City 13-3 and Edna/Industrial 11-10. In the District 27 softball tournament for 8- to 10-year-olds, Goliad...
FALLS CITY, TX
Gregory named to SHSU President’s Honor Roll

Sam Houston State University, in Huntsville, has announced the names of students who made the Spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll. Will Gregory, of Three Rivers, was one of those students. Students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at SHSU are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point...
THREE RIVERS, TX
Letters to the Editor

Please, do everything you can to inspire Frio to write reports of his daily rounds frequently. Also, his observations of activities of his friends and colleagues would be most welcome. His column is always a hit because he nails it! Thank you and your colleagues for your excellent coverage of other happenings in Karnes County and surrounding areas.
KARNES COUNTY, TX
Karnes County students receive academic honors at TAMU-K

Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester. Making the Dean’s List were Karnes City residents Madison Allaree Cragg-Shular, Luke Garrett Doreck and Dylan Ealy Nichols along with Chance Regmund Chesser of Kenedy.
KARNES COUNTY, TX
Sheriff, JP at odds over new law

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd and Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Pat Calhoun are at odds over a new Texas law that was created to prohibit the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense. The Damon Allen Act was signed into law in September by...
The choice is clear: Beeville ISD adopts clear bag policy

Beeville Independent School District announced last week that it would be implementing a clear bag policy for all campuses and athletic facilities for the 2022-23 school year. “Students, staff, parents and guests will be asked to utilize clear bags to transport their school materials and personal belongings,” a release from the district read in part. “This policy is being implemented in Beeville ISD as an added security measure for the safety of students, staff, families and facilities.”
BEEVILLE, TX
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Beeville's Oyo Hotel

A man is dead and a Beeville Police Department lieutenant is on leave after an officer-involved shooting at the Oyo Hotel Wednesday, July 6. According to BPD Chief Kevin Behr, authorities received a disturbance call from the Oyo Hotel, located at 3609 N. Saint Mary’s St., on Beeville’s north side at approximately 9:20 a.m.
BEEVILLE, TX
Strawbridge talks growth and future of global energy

For the past hundred years, the Port of Corpus Christi has been a key economic engine in the Coastal Bend. Sean Strawbridge, the port’s current chief executive officer, is set on keeping that tradition alive and also on making an even bigger impact. Now in his fifth year as...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
USDA accepting nominations for Karnes County LAA1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting nominations for county committee members. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for members. Only LAA 1 for Karnes county, and LAA 1 for DeWitt county are eligible for election this year. Karnes County producers...
KARNES COUNTY, TX
TRHS band places second, advances to ATSSB state contest

The Three Rivers High School band has advanced to the Association of Texas Small School Band’s Outstanding Performance Series State contest after placing second with its performance of “Darklands March” at the area competition held Monday, June 20. In addition, the band placed fourth with a concert...
THREE RIVERS, TX

