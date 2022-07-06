ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Massena man accused of deliberately setting fire to apartment building

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Massena man is charged with arson. Police said Shane Dishaw, also known as...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

Lisbon man charged with trespassing

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed details regarding a trespassing incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Mark A. Francis was charged with trespassing on Sunday, July 3 in the Town of Lisbon. Francis was charged after previously being evicted from...
LISBON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Suspect taken into custody at Potsdam Walmart

Potsdam police and St. Lawrence Sheriff’s office deputies responded to a failure to comply during a traffic stop in the village of Potsdam on July 6. The suspect fled to Walmart on U.S. Hwy. 11 where he was taken into custody. State police, Border Patrol and Homeland Security HSI assisted on scene. For more about the incident, see story here. Photo submitted.
POTSDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Massena, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Massena, NY
Crime & Safety
power98fm.com

Two Officers Exchange Insults During A Traffic Stop

CONSTABLE, NY - JUNE 28: An ambulance, believed to be transporting convicted murderer David Sweat is escorted by N.Y. State Police to Alice Hyde Medical Center on June 28, 2015 in Constable, New York. Escaped inmate David Sweat has been shot by law enforcement and was put in custody in Constable, NY, north of Malone and near the Canadian border. On Friday Richard Matt, who escaped with Sweat, was shot and killed in the same area. More than 1,000 State Police, Border Patrol, correction officers, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been searching for the pair since they were discovered missing from a prison in nearby Dannemora on June 6. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CONSTABLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man, who’s accused of stealing money he was supposed to protect, has a history of embezzlement. We’re talking about Mark Phillips, the former finance officer of a veterans service club. He’s accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from the Massena group. It turns out, Phillips has a history of theft going back 40 years.
MASSENA, NY
suncommunitynews.com

SLPD identifies man shot, names officers involved

SARANAC LAKE | Saranac Lake Police Department and New York State Police said late this afternoon that the man killed in an officer-related encounter on June 29 was Joshua De’Miguel Kavota, 33, of Saranac Lake. Kavota died after being shot twice by SLPD Officer Aaron Sharlow, according to Saranac...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Police#Violent Crime
informnny.com

Paving limiting street parking in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some street parking in the city of Ogdensburg will be closed due to paving that will be taking place. According to the city, the Department of Public Works will start paving on July 5. Starting on Tuesday the paving will affect residents in the 100 through 1100 Block of New York Avenue, 10 Block of Commerce Street, 10 Block of Grove Street, 500 Block of East Hayward Street, 10 Block of Spruce Street, 10 Block of Nevin Street, 10 Block of Pine Street 1000 through 1100 Block of Lafayette Street, and the 100 Block of Rensselaer Avenue.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Dona M. Dunn, 82, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Dona M. Dunn, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Elderwood at Liverpool Nursing Home. Prior to being placed in a home, Dona was a life-long resident of Waddington, NY. Born in Ogdensburg, she was the daughter of the late...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood police are investigating the theft of tens of thousands of dollars of lumber in a case that has stretched far beyond the village. Earlier in the day, police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333), a yellow trailer, and two people they would like to talk to.
wwnytv.com

Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Services for Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Foxwood Memorial Park with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Spooner passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
OGDENSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wwnytv.com

Eileen E. Basham, 82, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Eileen E. (Irish) Basham, 82, Hannawa Falls, NY peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Eileen was born on April 14, 1940, in Potsdam to Claude and Thelma (Cary) Irish. She attended...
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Dalton “Jerry” Miller, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Dalton “Jerry” Miller, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Matthew Conger officiating. Dalton passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), 33, of Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), age 33, of Saranac Lake, will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home. Joshua passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Joshua is survived by his parents, Harold J. Richard, Jr. and his wife, Jenny, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Michael DeVito Richard (Kavota) of Ogdensburg, NY, , James Richard of Syracuse, NY, Matthew Richard of Canton, NY, Mark Richard and his wife, Emily, of Canton, NY; several nieces and nephews; step siblings, Ashley Cochran of Heuvelton, NY, Angel Planty and her husband, Allen, of Lisbon, NY, Rachael Sharlow of Ogdensburg, NY, and Nicholas LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY, and many cousins.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Beverly J. Hall, 90, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Beverly J. Hall, age 90, of Lincoln Ave. are saddened to announce her passing at the family home under the care of Hospice Friday afternoon, June 30, 2022. The family has entrusted arrangements top the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County sheriff: some schools are unhappy with SRO contract

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - According to Lewis County’s sheriff, some school officials are not happy paying for their own school resource officers. “Are we happy with how it goes? No. But, this is the way they’ve been doing it for the past few years and now it’s coming to a discussion finally,” said Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Harriet E. Welcher, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Harriet E. Welcher age 69 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Born in Massena she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Rocque) Welcher. Harriet is survived by one son Shawn Welcher of Constable, NY and two brothers...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Massena Rehab. Paul is survived by his five sons, Jonathan and Jennifer Layaw, Raymondville; Ernest and Joan Sweet, Liverpool; Gary and Tammy Sweet, Potsdam; Tim and Cheryl Sweet, Hudson, NH; Jeff and Tina Sweet, Norwood; his daughters, Susette and Floyd Scovil, Colton; Jeanette Sweet, Syracuse and Sherry and companion James Fullerton, Norwood; as well as his beloved 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Paul was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Frances in March of 1998, a daughter, Judy Mills, a granddaughter, Michelle Mills and his siblings Florence, Ineva, Donald, Doris, Hilda, Marjorie, Elaine, Harold, Clyde and Lloyd.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 2:15 PM. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.
CANTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy