Bay City man lodged in Tuscola jail on suspicion of home invasion

A missing person’s search over the weekend ended in tragedy following the recovery of the missing man’s body from Lake Nepessing. The man, 59- year-old David Holmes of Lapeer, was reported overboard around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with Lapeer County Central Dispatch receiving two calls from people he was boating with on three pontoons. There was some hope that he made it back to shore, as Holmes was reported to be a strong, healthy swimmer and familiar with the lake.

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO