Bay City, MI

Bay City man lodged in Tuscola jail on suspicion of home invasion

 1 day ago

Yesterday, July 5, around 5:40 p.m., the Michigan State Troopers from the Caro post responded to a home invasion at...

Tuscola County Home Invasion Under Investigation

A 35-year-old man from Bay City is in the Tuscola County Jail on home invasion charges. Michigan State Police at the Caro Post said troopers responded to a home on Sanilac Rd. in Tuscola County’s Juniata Township about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, after the homeowners found their home had been broken into and ransacked while they were away. Several items were missing.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Home Invasion#Tuscola County Sheriff
