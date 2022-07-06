ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseville, MI

Recent holiday brawl on Caseville beach reminds citizens of 2019 fights, overdoses

 1 day ago

Exactly three years after the beach first made national headlines for a series of fights and drug overdoses on Independence Day, 2019, Huron County Sheriff Deputies had to break up a fight...

WNEM

Chief: All residents got out of Saginaw Co. condo fire safely

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a fire at Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. The Thomas Township Fire Chief said they received the call about the fire at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. All of the residents were able to get out...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Home Invasion Under Investigation

A 35-year-old man from Bay City is in the Tuscola County Jail on home invasion charges. Michigan State Police at the Caro Post said troopers responded to a home on Sanilac Rd. in Tuscola County’s Juniata Township about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, after the homeowners found their home had been broken into and ransacked while they were away. Several items were missing.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
#Independence Day#Drug Overdose
WNEM

Returnables stolen from Saginaw Area Fireworks

Here are the top stories we're following today. Saginaw's bus system is expanding, but it needs room to grow and it's just signed off on a $411,000 study to find out where its future should be. TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, July 6. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here are...
SAGINAW, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc12.com

Motorcyclist dies 3 days after high-speed crash on I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police confirm that a motorcyclist died three days after a high-speed crash along I-75 in Bay County. Michigan State Police say the motorcyclist died at an area hospital Thursday morning from injuries sustained in an Independence Day crash off the Linwood Road exit ramp from southbound I-75.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Elderly woman dies after husband hits her with SUV in church parking lot

An 82-year-old Cass City man struck and killed his 80-year-old wife in a Gagetown church parking lot on Monday night, the Michigan State Police said. According to a press release, the man was exiting a parking space in his 2021 Ford Explorer when he struck his wife. Witnesses said the woman was carrying a bag of trash to a receptacle in the parking lot of Our Lady Consolata Parish Church in Elmwood Township about 9:50 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.
CASS CITY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Trio of holiday weekend traffic crashes keeps Sanilac County deputies busy

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful holiday weekend, with a trio of traffic accidents happening since Friday, July 1. On Friday, July 1, around 6:00 p.m., Sanilac County Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line Road in Worth Township. Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies responded alongside Burchville Fire/Rescue, Lexington Fire/Rescue and Croswell EMS, finding a 60-year-old Harper Woods man dead at the scene. Deputies determined that the 60-year-old had been driving west on Galbraith Line Road, east of South Lakeshore Road in his 1999 Saturn SL2 when, for an unknown reason, he pulled out in front of a 2011 Chevy Silverado that was traveling north on South Lakeshore Road. The Silverado’s driver and passenger, a 54-year-old Macomb man and his 10-year-old son signed off with EMS at the scene.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

3 hospitalized after boat crash, propeller slicing in Bay County on July 4 weekend

BANGOR TWP, MI — Two boating mishaps in Bay County over the Independence Day weekend resulted in three people being hospitalized. The first incident occurred about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, and involved a single-boat crash on the Kawkawlin River. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to find the boat parked at a dock on the side of the waterway, its two occupants lying injured nearby.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Motorcyclist speeding over 100 mph crashes on I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a motorcyclist traveling at more than 100 mph on I-75 was airlifted to an area hospital after crashing at the Linwood exit on Monday. Michigan State Police say several motorists on I-75 called 911 to report the motorcyclist riding recklessly at high speeds and passing other vehicles on the shoulder around 10:30 a.m.
LINWOOD, MI
WNEM

Fire marshal: Midland apartment fire caused by air fryer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to an apartment fire in Midland Monday afternoon. Crews were sent to the 5300 block of Dublin Avenue shortly after noon for the apartment fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming out of a front door and extinguished the small fire at the door, the Midland Fire Department said.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy