Famous Texas Swimming Hole Suspends Swimming For 'Foreseeable Future'

Photo: Getty Images

One of the most beloved swimming holes in Texas is not allowing swimming for the "foreseeable future." KSAT reported that Jacob's Well Natural Area in Wimberley is officially off-limits for swimming due to the threat of high bacteria levels.

Hays County officials said that there could be high bacteria levels, pollutants, and poor visibility which make swimming conditions dangerous. Officials stated in a press release, "When swimming will be allowed again depends on factors beyond our control."

Updates on swimming conditions will be monitored daily and provided on the county's website. Keep up-to-date by clicking here .

Anyone who has a swimming reservation can sill visit Jacob's Well Natural Area, but no refunds will be given.

Officials said, "Reservations may not be canceled or transferred to a different date once created. However, given these unusual circumstances, we will be working with individuals who have reservations affected by the closure."