Dr. Nandi shares the signs of heat exhaustion after Carlos Santana collapses during MI concert

By Dr. Partha Nandi
 4 days ago
First, I’m glad that the legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is doing well. Heat exhaustion can be dangerous, if not treated promptly.

Heat exhaustion - as the name suggests - is connected to the heat. And the temperature yesterday at Pine Knob was around 90 degrees, so pretty hot. When we’re out in the hot weather, our bodies sweat to cool us down. And when your body sweats, you lose fluids. If you don’t drink enough to replace lost fluids, you become dehydrated. In a nutshell, that’s how heat exhaustion happens. High temps and not enough fluids cause your body temperature to rise really high. It can’t cool itself down and you end up overheating.

So, I was not surprised to see that the guitar legend posted on FB that he forgot to eat and drink water. And, he became dehydrated and passed out. Carlos is almost 75 years old. His birthday is July 20. And unfortunately, age is a risk factor. Adults age 65 and older, as well as kids 4 and under, are more sensitive to heat and can't regulate their body temperature as easily.

Anyone can develop heat exhaustion. Watch out for symptoms like heavy sweating, a fast pulse, dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, nausea, headache, and faintness. If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, you need to stop all activity, get them to a cooler spot and make sure they drink water or sports drinks.

If left untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke which can cause brain damage, organ failure, and even death. So, it’s important to get help if symptoms don’t improve within an hour of getting rest and fluids.

The good news is that heat exhaustion can be prevented. All you need to do is:

- drink plenty of fluids

- avoid strenuous activity or exercise when it’s hot outside

- wear lightweight clothing

- and be extra cautious if you’re at risk. Risk factors include obesity as extra weight affects the body’s ability to regulate itself. Certain medications like beta-blockers, diuretics, antihistamines, tranquilizers, and antipsychotics can raise your core temperature.

Let’s learn from rock legend Carlos Santana’s experience last night and be extra careful when we’re outside in very hot temperatures.

