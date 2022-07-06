American alligator found in Long Lake in Fond du Lac County

An American alligator was found in Long Lake last Friday in Fond du Lac County, according to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

JRAAR said the alligator was netted by the Osceola Boat Patrol and then handed over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR Conservation Wardens contacted J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, which was able to accept the alligator.

"Legally, we are able to take in alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that," says John Moyles in a JRAAR press release. "We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary."

Moyles believes either it got away from its owner or someone found him and couldn't take care of him anymore and decided to release him into the wild.

Moyles has worked with aquatic animals since the late 90's, but in 2020 he founded J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, becoming the state's first rescue of its kind.

He has helped more than 2,000 reptiles and fish, including a tortoise and Argentine Tegu.

"We're there to help people, and help pets," Moyles smiled.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says they are going to look for the animal's owner for about a week before trying to place the alligator in an accredited sanctuary.