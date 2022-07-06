ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles Was ‘Emotional’ Meeting Lilibet For the 1st Time After Not Seeing Her Family For ‘A Bit of Time’

By Lea Veloso
 1 day ago
A touching first meeting. After the Platinum Jubilee passed, many Royal Fans are asking what is Prince Charles and Lilibet’s relationship? The Jubilee marked Lilibet’s first time across the pond and meeting members of her immediate and extended Royal family.

A Royal insider told People on June 29, 2022, that the Duke of Cornwall was thrilled to meet his grandaughter Lilibet, 1, and to reunite with his grandson Archie, 3, “It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time.” The source continued that it was”wonderful” to have Lilibet and Archie’s parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, back in the United Kingdom. The source affirmed that Prince Charles meeting with Lilibet was so sweet and needed. “The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them for a bit of time. It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing,”

Though they met privately during the Platinum Jubilee, Prince Charles did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle threw an intimate birthday party for their daughter’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage on June 4, 2022. Prince William and Kate Middleton also skipped out on their niece’s birthday party because they had prior commitments in Wales as they met with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle. Queen Elizabeth met her namesake during a lunch event on June 3, 2022.

Despite his absence, Charles reportedly gave the Sussexes a sentimental gift for their home in California. In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, several gifts were unloaded from Harry and Meghan’s private jet. One notable item was a swing set. Prince Charles gave a similar swing set to his elder son Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, in 2012. The swing set had the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s names engraved on the back. Princess Eugenie also has a similar swing set that has her name engraved on it in her back garden.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were barred from the traditional Trooping of Colour on June 2, 2022, because they’re no longer senior royals. Instead, the duo appeared at the National Thanksgiving Service on June 3, 2022, and were booed as they were leaving the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral. During the Service ceremony, Harry reportedly did not make eye contact with his brother Prince William amid their brotherly drama. Harry and Meghan left the U.K. on June 5, 2022, right before the Platinum Jubilee concert.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

