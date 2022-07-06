ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 14 hours ago

Wheat for Jul. advanced 32.25 cents at $8..2450 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 2.75 cents at $7.47 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 6 cents $6.6050 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 11 cents at $15.9125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.3455 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .83 cent at $1.7247 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose .10 cent at $1.1325 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

AGRICULTURE
