ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Tehran’ Producers Dana Eden & Shula Spiegel Sign With CAA

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RK3nQ_0gWlwkuM00
Eyal Toueg Haaretz

EXCLUSIVE: Television producers Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel and their production company Donna and Shula Productions have signed with CAA. The duo are best known for producing Tehran, the first international series purchased and produced by Apple TV+.

The second season of Tehran premiered in May, shortly after its first season won the 2021 International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Eden and Spiegel have collectively produced more than 40 TV series and films in both scripted and documentary formats, including Five Men and a Wedding in 2008, Dan & Muzly in 2014, The Magpie in 2019, The Stylist in 2020, and the CBS pilot Mother’s Day. They’re currently working on season two of the award-winning Israeli series The Magpie; season four of the hit children’s series Shakshooka, and season four of the documentary series Saving the Wild Animals.

The company recently hired Taliah Shahar, former head of international at United Studios of Israel, as its first President of International to oversee expansion into the international market with several projects currently in development.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ovation TV Boards Viaplay & A+E Networks International Nordic Noir Spy Thriller Series ‘Red Election’

EXCLUSIVE: Ovation TV has voted in favor of Nordic noir spy thriller series Red Election. The arts network has taken linear U.S. rights to the ten-part drama after a deal with A+E Networks International, which co-produces the series with streamer Viaplay and Swedish drama producer Mopar Studios. It will debut the series on August 6 at 7pm ET and run weekly through to October 8.
TV SERIES
Deadline

BBC Greenlights Landmark Shamima Begum Doc & Podcast Series From ‘I’m Not A Monster’ Creative Team

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has greenlit a landmark documentary film and 10-part podcast on Shamima Begum – the teenager who travelled to Syria to join ISIS before trying to return and having her citizenship revoked – from the team behind the multi award-winning I’m Not A Monster. For the past 12 months, Begum, now 22, has been giving her side of one of the most debated stories in the British media in recent years to investigative journalist Josh Baker. In the as-yet-untitled doc and podcast series for BBC Two, iPlayer and 5 Live, Baker, who was making...
NFL
Deadline

Janai Norman Named New Co-Anchor For ‘Good Morning America’ On Saturday And Sunday

ABC News has named Janai Norman as the new co-anchor for Good Morning America on Saturday and Sunday. She will join co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim. Norman has been hosting GMA‘s “Pop News” over the weekend. She started at the network as an intern at News One in 2011 and later became a multiplatform reporter in the D.C. bureau before becoming an overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Tehran#Television#Shula Productions#Dan Muzly#Magpie#The Stylist In 2020#Cbs#Israeli#United Studios
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

‘Stargirl’s Anjelika Washington, Migos Frontman Quavo & Tristan Mack Wilds Among Final 14 Set For Universal’s Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has rounded out the musician-heavy cast for its film Praise This, starring Grown-ish‘s Chloe Bailey, with Anjelika Washington, Quavo, Druski, Koryn Hawthorne, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jekalyn Carr among those signing on for roles. Other new cast members include newcomers Kiara Iman Heffner and Ilario Grant, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction and Kountry Wayne.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Jackie Stiles Story’, A Portrait Of WNBA And College Basketball Star Featuring Both Triumph And Tragedy, Acquired By Virgil Films

EXCLUSIVE: Virgil Films has acquired worldwide rights to The Jackie Stiles Story, a basketball documentary blending triumph with elements of tragedy. At 5-foot-8, Stiles grew up in a Kansas town with 600 residents before becoming a force of nature on the court. She became a college All-American and set a scoring record while playing at a school far from the national spotlight, Southwest Missouri State. (Stiles said her father warned her against passing up scholarship offers from blue-chip colleges like Tennessee and the University of Connecticut.) In 2001, Stiles led Missouri State to the Final Four in 2001, with the Lady Bears beating teams like Rutgers, Washington, and Duke along the way.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Deadline

Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Set For Deposition; January 6 Panel Sets Next Hearing Date; Schedule & Livestream Link – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 8:50 AM: News surfaced today that Donald Trump’s former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will testify Friday in a closed-door transcribed interview before the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. It will be videotaped but not televised. The panel said this week that its next televised hearing will be Tuesday, July 12, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Cipollone was subpoenaed last week to testify before the Congressional committee. Legislators are officially away from D.C. until Monday. The Select Committee has subpoenaed former White House Counsel Pasquale “Pat”...
NFL
Deadline

James Caan Dies: ‘The Godfather’ Oscar Nominee, ‘Brian’s Song’ & ‘Elf’ Star Was 82

James Caan, the tough-guy actor who scored an Oscar nom as mafioso Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and an Emmy nom for playing NFL running back Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, among a host of big film and TV roles including Elf and Las Vegas, died Wednesday night in Los Angeles. He was 82. His family confirmed the news on Caan’s Twitter page but gave no other details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Omicron BA.5: One Variant To Rule Them All…For Now

Click here to read the full article. Today, the more-infectious Omicron BA.5 subvariant is officially the dominant Covid strain in the U.S. Up until how, BA.5 has been tied to its sister Omicron subvariant, BA.4, as both had steadily outcompeted BA.2.12.1 — which itself had been driving cases for the past month or so. After the original Omicron variant appeared on U.S. shores late last year and caused the deadliest wave of the pandemic, a succession of Omicron subvariants have come and gone: BA.1.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1 and now BA.4 and BA.5. BA.5 was first identified in South Africa on February 26. Less...
NFL
Deadline

‘Brian’s Song’ Actor Billy Dee Williams, ‘Misery’ Director Rob Reiner Remember James Caan As Hollywood Pays Tribute To An Icon

Refresh for updates… Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its greatest: James Caan is being remembered today as one of the best actors of his generation. “Team Mates and friends till the end,” tweeted Billy Dee Williams, who co-starred with Caan in the 1971 TV-movie classic Brian’s Song. “RIP Jimmy.” Williams included what appears to be a recent photo of the two.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

99K+
Followers
32K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy