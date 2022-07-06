ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Sun setting on KD sweepstakes? Nets, Raptors closing on Phoenix

By Sportsnaut
 1 day ago
Kevin Durant might prefer to land with the Suns, but oddsmakers are not convinced the Brooklyn Nets All-Star is going anywhere at all.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets hours before free agency began on July 1, and reportedly identified Phoenix as his hopeful next stop.

PointsBet still sees Phoenix as the most likely destination for Durant. The Suns were initially offered at -110 to be the next team he plays for at PointsBet and -200 at DraftKings.

That was ahead of Miami (+125), New Orleans (+400), Chicago (+550) and Dallas (+600).

At DraftKings as of July 3, the Suns were -130, Toronto was second at +300 and the Nets and Heat even at +1000.

But as of Wednesday, DraftKings reset its Durant market, moving the Nets near the favorite role.

The Suns are still favored to work a deal for Durant but dropped to +150 with the Nets at +250 and the Raptors at +350.

Durant joined the Nets as a free agent in 2019 but did not play that first season as he recovered from an Achilles injury. He played in 90 total games over the past two seasons with the Nets, who fell in the second round of the playoffs in 2021 and bowed out in the first round this past season.

As Kyrie Irving’s future with the Nets remains in question, he did activate a one-year $36.5 million option with the team, citing his pledge to the Durant pairing.

The Nets have made the playoffs in seven of the past 10 seasons, but never advanced past the second round.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
Sportsnaut

Nuggets, Wizards complete four-player trade

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards finalized a four-player trade on Wednesday. The Nuggets are sending guard Monte Morris and swingman Will Barton to the Wizards in exchange for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. With the move, Smith will be playing for his 13th team — an NBA record....
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
Hypebae

Skylar Diggins-Smith Teases PUMA Collab

During last week’s Phoenix Mercury v. Indiana Fever matchup, six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith teased her upcoming partnership with PUMA both on and off the court. The basketball star styled a cobranded full length jersey dress with a snap-trimmed slit as her tunnel fit, with her jersey number “4” on prominent display in the design. On the court, she laced up her TRC Blaze Court Sky sneakers, arriving in a summer-ready magenta pink and orange colorway.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

"Los Angeles Lakers Now Have Bryant, O'Neal, And Pippen", NBA Fan Jokes That LeBron James Should Be Happy About The Squad For The Next Season

The storyline for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season was that LeBron James didn't have a lot of help. They had assembled an aging squad and that combined with Anthony Davis missing significant time to go with Russell Westbrook not being a good fit meant the team was a disaster. They even missed the play-in tournament and this was despite LeBron averaging over 30 points per game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Held Workout With Notable Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wants The Los Angeles Lakers To Sacrifice Draft Picks For Kyrie Irving Deal: "I Can't Articulate How Little LeBron Cares About The 2029 First Round Pick."

The Los Angeles Lakers would rather not sell their soul to acquire Kyrie Irving, even if it means moving off of Russell Westbrook, who has been nothing but problematic since his arrival. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, LeBron James does not feel the same way. As Brian Windhorst noted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
