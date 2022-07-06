Lynx hold on for thrilling win over Sky, 81-78

Aerial Powers recorded a double-double and the Minnesota Lynx survived riveting sequences down the stretch to defeat the visiting Chicago Sky 81-78 on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Chicago’s Allie Quigley missed two potential tying shots in the final nine seconds.

Powers notched game-highs in both points (22) and rebounds (11) and connected on 2 of 3 shots from long range. Kayla McBride added 15 points and Sylvia Fowles had 14 as the Lynx (8-15) won for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Jessica Shepard supplied 10 points off the bench to help Minnesota avenge two losses to the Sky from earlier this season.

Kahleah Copper poured in 20 points, Quigley posted 18, Candace Parker provided 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reserve Azura Stevens notched 12 points, but the Sky (15-6) had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Parker hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 70-70 with 4:13 to play.

McBride scored Minnesota’s next four points, but in between Quigley drained her fourth 3-pointer of the game.

It was nearly another two minutes before the Sky scored again on Quigley’s go-ahead basket with 1:12 left.

Shepard responded for the Lynx with a three-point play off a drive to the basket with one minute to play.

The teams traded turnovers before Fowles sank two free throws for a four-point lead. Parker’s 3-pointer pulled the Sky within 79-78 with 15.3 seconds to play.

McBride converted on two foul shots for the game’s final points.

The Sky kept it close largely based on 3-point shooting, making 10 of 33 attempts from long range. The Lynx were 4-for-14 on 3s.

Powers scored 17 first-half points as the Lynx held a 42-39 halftime edge despite leading by as many as 10 points midway through the second quarter. Powers followed her career-best 32-point outing from Sunday night vs. Las Vegas.

All three games between the teams this season have been decided by four points or less.

