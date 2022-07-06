ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

In Malibu, an actor’s one-bedroom home aims for $18.45 million

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvbUo_0gWlwgNS00
The one-acre estate above Point Dume owned by the late actor James Olson includes a 1,700-square-foot home, multiple lawns and a flagstone patio overlooking the ocean. (Mike Helfrich)

Malibu is a market without precedent. The coastal community boasts some of the most sought-after real estate in the country, and as a result, it regularly sees record-setting deals and astronomical price tags.

The latest listing to shoot for the stars is in Malibu’s Point Dume, where a house with only one bedroom and one bathroom is asking $18.45 million.

That’s the priciest tag for a one-bedroom home in all of Southern California — by a mile. To find the second-priciest, you’ll have to head to Newport Beach, where a 1,200-square-foot house in a guard-gated community is up for grabs at $5 million.

However, the Point Dume property offers a lot more than just a bedroom. For one, it was owned for half a century by James Olson, the actor who starred in the films “Commando” and “The Andromeda Strain” and appeared in dozens of TV series. He died earlier this year at 91.

Olson got into the market at the right time; records show he paid $47,500 for the property in 1971.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jEOB_0gWlwgNS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWBIl_0gWlwgNS00

The beach house also has plenty of space, spanning nearly an acre. While surrounding properties cram as much square footage onto their lots as possible, Olson’s home covers just 1,701 square feet and saves room for grassy gardens in both the front and back, as well as a flagstone patio on the side and steps that descend to the beach below.

Comprised of clean lines and covered in ivy, the home features bright, sunny living spaces marked by walls of windows and rich hardwood floors. Butcher-block counters and Saltillo tile cover the kitchen. The living room adds a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bookcase.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Emma Stone Exits Malibu for Austin, Sells Midcentury-Modern Beach Home for $4.4 Million

Emma Stone is leaving Los Angeles behind as she heads to Austin, Texas for greener pastures. That also means saying goodbye to the beautiful midcentury-modern ranch that she’s called home for the past four years. She made a nice $1.2 million profit, selling the residence for $4.4 million. The 1,764-square-foot home overlooking Las Tunas Beach offers spectacular views and sunsets that likely made it a peaceful oasis in the midst of a pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana office building sold and it will be converted into apartments

NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu and Senior Associate Nikki Liu with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group in the Irvine office completed the sale of a 10-story 107,190 square foot office building located in Santa Ana, California. Steve and Nikki represented both seller, Concourse COI Investment, LLC, and buyer, 1600 N Broadway LLC, in the transaction. The sale price was $11,800,000.00 or $110 per square foot.
SANTA ANA, CA
House Digest

Inside The Gorgeous $20 Million Estate Of An Old Hollywood Director

Bel Air is a wealthy neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles, California, in the Santa Monica Mountains. It's home to entertainment executives and celebrities and offers fairly private living, per Good Migrations. That's certainly true for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate with over 9,200 square feet of living space, located on the one-acre lot at 268 Bel Air Road, and listed for just under $20 million, according to New York Post. It seems that the listing is betting on the appeal of the original owner's history, one of the most famous directors and producers from the 1920s to the 1940s. However, for the past 62 years, the estate has been owned by people without the Hollywood fame. The architecture and decor reflect the glamor of an old-world style that may not be as appealing to today's buyers. In addition, there is no central air conditioning.
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Real Estate
City
Malibu, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Business
Malibu, CA
Real Estate
Malibu, CA
Business
Newport Beach, CA
Real Estate
NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Point Dume#Housing List
NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Beloved Malibu preschool shuts its doors

Over the last four decades, some 1,200 of Malibu’s youngest residents were proud to call “Miss Shari” their teacher. In fact, “Miss Shari,” Shari Latta, was probably the first teacher any of these “littles” ever had in their education attending Latta’s highly regarded Malibu preschool, Children’s Creative Workshop.  CCW was forced to close its doors […] The post Beloved Malibu preschool shuts its doors appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu proposal: she said yes!

She said yes! I surprised her with a beach front rental in Malibu, where I pretended I was taking her as an early birthday surprise to throw her off. We drank some champagne on the balcony looking out at the ocean until it got cold and a bit windy, and then moved our chairs under […] The post Malibu proposal: she said yes! appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Mexican Food In Costa Mesa | 6 Must-Try Mexican Restaurants In Costa Mesa CA

Costa Mesa is a city in Orange County, California. It is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and is known for its pleasant climate, low crime rate, and its extensive collection of outdoor murals. The city was one of the safest cities in America in 2012 and 2013. It is home to the two tallest skyscrapers in Orange County. Downtown Costa Mesa boasts more than 80 stores and restaurants rooted in the mid-century aesthetic, while the south end of town bustles with luxury apartments, restaurants, and boutiques. Wait till you read about the Mexican food in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Boat catches fire in Dana Point Harbor

On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene of a boat fire in Dana Point Harbor. Fire crews were able to knockdown the blaze, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The OCFA tweeted video of the incident and added, "Kudos to the citizens who protected nearby boats with hose-lines until we arrived," and also thanked the Orange County Sheriff's Department for their help. 
PLANetizen

Long Beach Opens New Water Playground

About a week ago, the City of Long Beach opened its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” This inflatable water park is free and open to the public, and is configured in a figure-eight shape to connect multiple floating play structures that include features such as a springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Uno the mountain lion spotted in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - New video shows a recent sighting of Uno the mountain lion in Orange County. The video shared on Instagram by Orange County Outdoors shows Uno drinking from one of the water troughs put out for wildlife when there is a drought. "She disappeared from our cameras...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theroundupnews.com

BRIEF: Bodies identified in Winnetka crash

The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
WINNETKA, IL
orangecoast.com

Person of Interest: Ryan Winkleman, A Prominent Member of the O.C. Birding Community

I started around 2010. I took some ornithology classes through UC Riverside extension, and then it became my hobby as well as my occupation. Before birds, I was focusing mainly on amphibians and reptiles. But birds are much more ubiquitous. There are 10,000 species in the world, and in California alone there are almost 700. So it became a fun challenge to learn them all.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
350K+
Followers
65K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy