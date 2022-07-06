ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Copenhagen: Passenger jet safely evacuated after engine fire

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 1 day ago

A passenger jet was evacuated at the Copenhagen airport Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of the engines, Danish police said.

Everyone left the plane safely and no one was injured as firefighters put out the fire, police said on Twitter .

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was leaving or arriving when the fire started.

“A fire erupted in an engine of a passenger jet that was stopped at the gate. Fire is out. Passengers evacuated. No one injured,” police tweeted.

PUBLIC SAFETY

