Copenhagen: Passenger jet safely evacuated after engine fire

A passenger jet was evacuated at the Copenhagen airport Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of the engines, Danish police said.

Everyone left the plane safely and no one was injured as firefighters put out the fire, police said on .

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was leaving or arriving when the fire started.

“A fire erupted in an engine of a passenger jet that was stopped at the gate. Fire is out. Passengers evacuated. No one injured,” police tweeted.