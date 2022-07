ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has announced that veterans who have served from 9-11 on can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. The Post-9-11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included in the most recent legislative session as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory. The law includes nearly $25 million for service bonuses to post-9-11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. Eligible veterans or currently serving military members must have served sometime between September 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021.

