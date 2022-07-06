Connecticut US Attorney 'monitoring' investigation into New Haven man's injuries in police custody
FOX 61
1 day ago
HARTFORD, Conn. — The investigation into Richard Cox's serious injuries while in New Haven police custody has caught the eyes of the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. The state's Department of Justice office is "monitoring" the ongoing investigation into the handling of Cox while in...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hamden is accused of sending more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges and public officials. Garrett Santillo, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division.
Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, announced prisoner transport and detention reforms Thursday in response to a police van driver braking suddenly while transporting a man in the back of the van, sending him flying headfirst into a metal wall of the vehicle and paralyzing him. Mayor Justin Elicker and police Chief Karl Jacobson outlined new policies and training during a news conference, one day after having met with Richard “Randy” Cox and his family at a local hospital. Cox is paralyzed from the waist down and has trouble talking, his lawyers and city officials said. “I want to reiterate that what happened to Mr. Cox is unacceptable and we’re committed to making these necessary changes,” Elicker said. “Yesterday, seeing Mr. Cox in his condition really brings home why it’s so important for us to take action to correct what happened.” What happened to Cox, 36, on June 19 has sparked outrage from his family and civil rights advocates including the NAACP, and has drawn comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van. Cox is also Black.
For years, some police departments across Connecticut have recorded officers’ actions on the job. The public usually only sees those recordings when an officer’s actions come into question. Until recently, only certain police officers were required to wear body cameras, including Connecticut State Police and police at public...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars has asked a federal court Wednesday to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorneys for Nathan Carman filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington...
NEW HAVEN, Conn — A teenager has died after being hospitalized from a July 3 shooting in New Haven. John Tubac, 17, a recent graduate from high school in New Haven, was identified by New Haven police on Thursday and succumbed to his injuries. This is the city's sixth...
An East Hartford man is accused of stalking a Vernon Superior Court judge who presided over a prior case in which he was charged with violating a restraining order, according to state police. The man, Willian Barboza, 31, of Gorman Place, was charged with second-degree stalking in June. His case...
Just one day after New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker swore in a new Police Chief Karl Jacobson, they both announced sweeping new policies in regard to how police will handle the transport of people in their custody. This comes just a few weeks after Richard ‘Randy’ Cox was left paralyzed...
A 20-year-old man has admitted to his role in a Fairfield County gang and the murder of a victim in 2019. Tyrone Moore, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 5, to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity stemming from his involvement in the "East End gang," according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT, USA — As the Connecticut State Police begin their investigation into the transport of Richard Cox, his family is gearing up for a legal battle with a high-powered civil rights lawyer. But questions are also swirling about whether this could have been prevented by a seat belt?. Legislative...
A 63-year-old man who was recently imprisoned has died of COVID-19, Dept. of Correction officials said. The inmate was undergoing treatment for a terminal illness at a hospital since becoming imprisoned in February. He had tested positive for COVID-19 back in February, and died on Wednesday, officials said. DOC officials...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Family members say Jayla Monet Heaven was a light for the Hartford community. She was the type to show up whenever someone needed her. “She always had a smile on her face, she always was happy, she always happy, she was always positive, outspoken, glowing. She was her name, heavenly,” said Jacqueline Gaston Thomas, […]
CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong is warning residents against potentially deceptive door hangers that ask residents to provide water samples for testing. The door hangers have a survey card with the heading “Connecticut Safe Water,” a telephone number, and a plastic vial. The survey card asks residents to fill the vial with tap water for testing.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Board of Firearms Permit Examiners is evaluating their next steps in the aftermath of recent mass shootings. The board held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the new pistol permit laws in the state. The group also discussed the new supreme court ruling on gun control and how it […]
A 43-year-old Hamden man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sending threatening letters to journalists, judges and politicians.
Between March and June 2022, Garrett Santillo allegedly sent over 100 threatening letters.
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Corrections died from complications related to the coronavirus on Wednesday. The death marks the 30th inmate in the state to die from COVID-19, according to the DOC. Officials said the 63-year-old man was suffering from an unrelated terminal illness and was […]
NORWICH, Conn. — Two young men from Norwich are facing charges after reportedly firing what is believed to be paintballs at a pedestrian and motorcycle passenger on Wednesday. At 3:09 p.m., police got a call from a person on Franklin Street who reported that a minivan pulled up alongside...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Family and friends gathered together Thursday night for a prayer vigil held in honor of 22-year-old Jayla Heaven. Hartford Police said Heaven was killed in a shooting at a house party on Shultas Place in Hartford early Monday morning. “It was a senseless, tragic thing to...
Comments / 1