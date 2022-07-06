ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Connecticut US Attorney 'monitoring' investigation into New Haven man's injuries in police custody

 1 day ago
HARTFORD, Conn. — The investigation into Richard Cox's serious injuries while in New Haven police custody has caught the eyes of the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. The state's Department of Justice office is "monitoring" the ongoing investigation into the handling of Cox while in...

Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, announced prisoner transport and detention reforms Thursday in response to a police van driver braking suddenly while transporting a man in the back of the van, sending him flying headfirst into a metal wall of the vehicle and paralyzing him. Mayor Justin Elicker and police Chief Karl Jacobson outlined new policies and training during a news conference, one day after having met with Richard “Randy” Cox and his family at a local hospital. Cox is paralyzed from the waist down and has trouble talking, his lawyers and city officials said. “I want to reiterate that what happened to Mr. Cox is unacceptable and we’re committed to making these necessary changes,” Elicker said. “Yesterday, seeing Mr. Cox in his condition really brings home why it’s so important for us to take action to correct what happened.” What happened to Cox, 36, on June 19 has sparked outrage from his family and civil rights advocates including the NAACP, and has drawn comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van. Cox is also Black.
