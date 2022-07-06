ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report: Justice Department probing Texas' border mission

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371YTV_0gWluq1u00

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records.

A lawyer for the state police agency acknowledged the federal probe of Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative to curb people crossing from Mexico in a May email, records obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show. The state prison system also cited a “formal investigation” in a letter seeking to withhold public records related to Operation Lone Star.

The investigation comes to light as a human smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer highlights the limits of state and federal border controls. Crossings along the entire southern border are at or near their highest point in about two decades.

Last year, Abbott, a Republican seeking reelection, rolled out a massive law enforcement apparatus on the border, alleging inaction by President Joe Biden's administration. The surge in officers has driven arrests — including for trespassing, low-level amounts of marijuana and other minor crimes that appear to have little to do with border security. Some of those detained have spent weeks in state jails.

The emails from Texas Department of Public Safety officials indicate federal authorities are looking at whether the operation may have broken a law against discrimination based on race, color or national origin by organizations receiving federal funds.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice’s civil right’s division declined to comment. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman did not respond to a request for comment and a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice did not immediately provide any comment.

Since April, Abbott has also offered migrants bus rides to Washington, D.C., saying he was taking the immigration issue to Congress’ doorstep. So far, about 3,000 migrants have taken the trip at a cost of more than $5 million.

The efforts have not stopped a recent increase in crossings at the southern border. Authorities stopped migrants from crossing illegally 523,000 times between January and May, up from 417,000 over the same span a year ago.

Comments / 3

Oscar
1d ago

Why doesn’t the Department of Justice probe the Biden administration for creating the crisis at the border. Instead of harassing Texas who is actually looking out for their citizens safety.

Reply
7
steel
22h ago

Metrics Garland and the entire Biden team are creating a crisis at the border and are now attempting to hinder someone who is actually working to fix the problem.

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists southern border crisis 'requires a regional response' after admitting criminals 'sometimes' get trucks of migrants through the border in wake of deadliest smuggling incident in US history

Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Sunday that 'sometimes' trucks of migrants get through U.S. authorities at the southern border following the deadliest human smuggling incident that left 53 people dead last week. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that smuggling syndicates have 'evolved' and have become 'extraordinarily organized'...
IMMIGRATION
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Congresswoman sparks confusion by saying she’d shoot her own grandchildren to defend her guns

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko took several by surprise this week after she appeared to say she would shoot her own grandchildren while she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill. “I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said in Congress on Tuesday. She went on to hit out at Democrats for attempting to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares photoshopped image of Robert Crimo while pushing baseless shooting claims

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted to spreading a photoshopped photo as she doubled down on a series of baseless claims about the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The Georgia representative, a first-term congresswoman who is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, began her bizarre assertions hours after the shooting on Monday when she suggested that suspected gunman Robert Crimo’s rampage could be blamed on illicit drug abuse or the side effects of commonly-used antidepressants. Despite a lack of publicly available evidence indicating Mr Crimo was a drug user of any sort, Ms Greene...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Immigration Policy#The Texas Tribune#National Guard#Propublica#Republican
The Independent

Voices: My daughter was killed by a shooter. None of us want Republicans’ thoughts and prayers

When I heard about the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, I had an immediate reaction.What could be more American on this Fourth of July than a mass shooting? Thankful for the recent gun legislation, but it's a bandaid on a gaping wound. With a handful of exceptions, Republicans are accessories to murder. Time to kick them to the curb. #EnoughIsEnough— Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) July 4, 2022We now know that the gun used in the shooting, which targeted families watching a parade, was legally obtained. The person of interest who is being held...
TULSA, OK
Washington Examiner

Democrats throughout the country show they truly hate the United States

Democrats are often accused of hating the United States, and this past July Fourth weekend, many Democrats confirmed it. When the city of Orlando sent out its community newsletter on Friday, it was supposed to be an advertisement for the annual Independence Day celebrations. Instead, it included anti-American rhetoric that bemoaned the country and the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The city's mayor is Buddy Dyer, a Democrat.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
AOL Corp

With pressures mounting, Biden thinks GOP will make his midterm case for him

Little is going President Biden’s way as the summer lull sets in before the crush of midterm elections. Gas prices are up; his approval rating is down. A conservative Supreme Court majority is hacking away at his agenda by abolishing federal abortion rights and undermining environmental protections meant to curb climate change. His own party is losing patience, fearing that any chance of consequential change while Democrats control Congress is vanishing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Clarence Thomas wrote dissent opinion on assault rifle ban in Highland Park nearly a decade ago

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a dissenting opinion against an automatic weapons ban in Highland Park almost a decade before the 4 July mass shooting at the Illinois city in which six were killed and 36 injured.An ordinance, signed by Mayor Nancy Rotering on 24 June 2013, read: “The City Council has determined that assault weapons are traditionally not used for self-defence in the city of Highland Park and that such weapons pose an undue risk to public safety.”Mr Thomas had, in his dissent in 2015 when the Supreme Court had refused to hear the challenge on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy