Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian ’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week .

The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.

In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial , the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin, Cici Bussey, and Kardashian, who walked at the back of the group.

As cameras flashed, West, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble and shiny black jacket, asked the paparazzi: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

Her comment drew laughter from the crowd, with one photographer yelling back in response: “Because you’re so famous! We love you, North!”

This wasn’t the first time the famous child has been annoyed by the swarms of paparazzi that follow her family. In 2015, a two-year-old North was filmed telling a group of paparazzi : “I said no pictures!” as she walked to dance class with her nanny. Just one year later, Kardashian posted a video of her daughter bundled up in a fur coat, as she told her mom: “No pictures!”

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , a six-year-old West asked her mother why “there are lots of people everyday taking pictures of us” as their car was being followed by paparazzi during a trip to New York City.

Kardashian responded: “Well, to get very technical, my name is Kim Kardashian and daddy is Kanye West. And daddy is a singer, performer, artiste . Mommy…has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them.”

On social media, fans were amused by West’s latest cheeky remark to the paparazzi, with many praising the nine-year-old reality star, while others couldn’t help but notice the similarities between West and her outspoken father, Kanye West.

“She’s def Kanye’s offspring,” one person commented, while another said: “She’s just being her dad’s daughter.”

“She is just like her dad, good luck to Kim when she hits the hard teen years,” wrote someone else.

In addition to her eldest daughter, Kardashian also shares three other children – Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three – with her ex-husband.

Daniel Pinzone
13h ago

look at me look at me listen to me listen to me look at me look at me I'm the only one important in this world!!

The Independent

The Independent

