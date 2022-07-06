ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stormont should have dealt with Irish language legislation, says UK minister

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0QnG_0gWluYKw00
(PA) (PA Archive)

A move to grant the Irish language official status in Northern Ireland should have been dealt with at Stormont, a UK minister for the region has said.

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Caine said it was “a matter of regret” this was not the case for the draft cultural legislation, in the absence of the devolved institutions.

There has been strong criticism by unionists at Westminster of the Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Bill.

It has been making its way through the House of Lords, amid a continuing impasse over forming a new Executive in Belfast following May’s Assembly election.

The DUP has said it will not nominate ministers until the UK Government takes action over its concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The post-Brexit trade arrangements agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing Irish land border have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

Legislative protections for the Irish language in Northern Ireland were a key plank of the New Decade, New Approach agreement that restored powersharing in January 2020 after a three-year stalemate.

The draft laws also propose two commissioner roles – one for the Irish language and another for the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition.

An Office of Identity and Cultural Expression would also be established “to promote cultural pluralism and respect for diversity”.

Speaking at the Bill’s report stage, Lord Caine said: “This really should have been dealt with in the Northern Ireland Assembly and not within this Parliament.

“It is a matter of regret that this is the case.”

The Northern Ireland minister added: “I remember first-hand the period from 2017 to 2020 when these issues paralysed politics in Northern Ireland and led to a prolonged lack of functioning devolved government.

“It was a particularly frustrating period and I am very sorry that we are going through a similar period now, which I hope will be much shorter lived than last time.”

Once the Bill has cleared the upper chamber it will go to the Commons for further consideration by MPs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK stands with Japan after Shinzo Abe dies following shooting – PM

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will be remembered for his “global leadership through unchartered times” following his “incredibly sad” death, Boris Johnson has said.Mr Abe, 67, was shot from behind during a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday and later died in hospital.The shooting prompted shock and sadness among British politicians as the news emerged on Friday morning.Mr Johnson was joined by former prime ministers Theresa May and Tony Blair in paying tribute to Mr Abe.Mr Johnson tweeted: “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.“His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson needs to go ‘immediately’ and can’t ‘limp on’ as prime minister, says Angela Rayner

Boris Johnson needs to step down as prime minister “immediately” because the country is at a “very difficult crossroad”, Angela Rayner has said.The deputy Labour leader criticised Mr Johnson’s decision to “limp on” after he vowed to remain in power until his successor is elected.“He’s been proven as a liar, someone that’s engulfed in sleaze,” Ms Rayner said.“What we have said to the Conservatives is that they should draw a line and tell Boris Johnson he has to go and he has to go immediately.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Will a new prime minister be able to solve the Northern Ireland issue?

As the Conservative Party searches for a new leader following Boris Johnson’s resignation, one issue above all that will be left unresolved is the Northern Ireland protocol.More than six years since the referendum and two and a half years since the UK left the European Union, the issue remains one of the main items of unfinished business left over from the Johnson government.As Mr Johnson’s Bill to rip up parts of the protocol, which he signed himself as part of the Brexit deal, makes its way through parliament, join our expert panel to ask the question - will the UK...
POLITICS
The Independent

Timeline of partygate allegations as Keir Starmer cleared over beergate

The news that Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner did not break Covid laws and will not be fined over Beergate brings police probes into possible pandemic rule-breaking in politics to a close.Durham Police confirmed there was no case to answer over claims the Labour leader broke pandemic rules when he drank a beer during a lockdown work meeting. The outcome comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were handed fixed penalty notices, having fallen foul of Covid-19 restrictions.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the long-running saga, which includes events on eight dates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#European Union#Uk#Irish#Parliament#The House Of Lords#Executive#Dup#Eu#New Approach#Scots#British
The Independent

Rwanda: Fresh attempt to transport asylum seekers likely despite Boris Johnson’s ‘no major decisions’ pledge

A fresh attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is likely in the coming weeks despite Boris Johnson’s promise to make no “major” decisions.The outgoing prime minister’s spokesman said the move would fall under “existing policy” – which is allowed, despite his resignation and “caretaker” status.Asked if a flight is possible even before this month’s judicial review into the legality of the controversial policy”, he told The Independent: “It is.”“Operation preparations for future flights have begun,” he said, after the European Court of Human Rights thwarted the government’s first bid to begin deportations.“Convention does not prevent or preclude the government from seeking to pursue...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Woman has no idea Boris Johnson announced resignation in hilarious viral clip

A hilarious clip of a woman reacting to the news that Boris Johnson announced he will resign as prime minister has delighted users on social media.In an interview with BBC News in Leeds, the unnamed woman says that she has just finished work and therefore did not know that the prime minister had said he was stepping down."Well that's a bit of good news for the day I suppose isn't it?" the woman remarked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
AFP

Leave means leave: UK PM faces calls to go now

Britain's Labour party on Friday threatened a bid to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of Downing Street immediately, following his resignation in the face of a cabinet uprising. Johnson's popularity had slumped since revelations about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that saw him become the first prime minister to be fined in office.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: Keir Starmer cleared by police over ‘Beergate’ row

Labour has received a double boost as leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner, escaped fines over the “Beergate” row – just as the party expanded its polling lead over the Tories.The pair had pledged to resign had they been given fixed-penalty notices.But Durham Constabulary said there was no case to answer after they were photographed mixing with others during Covid restrictions.At the same time, the Conservative Party has fallen further behind in polls during a week of rebellions that resulted in Boris Johnson’s resignation. YouGov polling conducted before the prime minister announced he would be stepping...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer and Rayner will not be issued with fixed penalty notices over ‘beergate’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have not been handed fixed penalty notices for allegedly breaching lockdown regulations on a trip to Durham last year, police have said.Both had previously promised to step down if they were found to have broken the rules during a visit to the city in April 2021, ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.Sir Keir was videoed drinking a bottle of beer over a takeaway curry with colleagues in the offices of Mary Foy MP.It later emerged Ms Rayner was also at the gathering, dubbed “beergate” by some.At the time, non-essential retail and...
U.K.
The Independent

UK to be hotter than Los Angeles at 28C before predicted heatwave

The UK is set to be hotter than Los Angeles on Friday as temperatures push towards 30C ahead of a predicted heatwave.Parts of the country will reach 28C by the afternoon, also surpassing top European holiday destination such as St Tropez, Marbella and Santorini, with conditions dry and sunny across England and Wales.The Met Office has said it will start a consistent run of high temperatures over the next few days, meaning Britons could bask in an official heatwave.London, the South East and East are expected to see highs of 28C and 26C on Friday while the South West is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Chris Pincher: Tory MPs ask how long ministers can tolerate government lies

Senior Conservative MPs have asked ministers how long they can continue to tolerate government dishonesty after the Chris Pincher row. Boris Johnson's former anti-corruption tsar John Penrose suggested it was time to say "enough is enough". And select committee chairman William Wragg urged ministers with a "sense of decency" to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ringo Starr is ‘sure’ Boris Johnson will ‘get another job’ after stepping down as PM

Ringo Starr says he is “sure Boris Johnson will get another job” following the prime minister's dramatic resignation on Thursday (7 July).Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 82nd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he would not offer a detailed opinion on the turbulent political situation in the UK, but wished Mr Johnson the best.It comes as he stepped down as Tory leader, but not before delivering a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

China ex-vice public security minister on trial for graft

A former Chinese vice minister of public security went on trial Friday, accused of collecting 646 million yuan ($96.3 million) in bribes over nearly two decades. Sun Lijun faces accusations of selling government positions, manipulating stock prices and illegally possessing firearms, in one of the most high-profile corruption trials in years.
CHINA
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex wins first stage of libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

The Duke of Sussex has won the first stage of his libel claim against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday after a High Court judge ruled an article about the duke’s legal claim against the Home Office was defamatory.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) after the paper ran a story following the first hearing in the duke’s separate High Court claim over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.The piece was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then...
POLITICS
The Independent

Don’t believe the myth that Boris Johnson was betrayed and stabbed in the back

Apart from grabbing as many perks as he can in his remaining weeks, Boris Johnson is carefully planting the seeds of a political myth that will sustain him and his supporters. It’s a version of the “stabbed in the back” theory beloved of many nations who’ve lost a war, and used by political losers (notably Donald Trump and other deposed dictators). Very soon, Boris Johnson will pose as the “lost leader”, the king over the water, Bonnie Prince Boris, a great man brought down by a conspiracy of unworthy enemies.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Canada to send 39 armoured vehicles to Ukraine ‘this summer’

Canada will boost Ukraine’s arsenal delivery by sending 39 General Dynamics-made (GDN) armoured vehicles “this summer” amid the Russian invasion, defence minister Anita Anand announced on Thursday. The fleet comprises of combat support vehicles that can be used as ambulances, maintenance and recovery vehicles or to transport...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy