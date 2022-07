(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests.

John Paul Scott, 58, of Council Bluffs, was arrested June 28th on a warrant for Theft 2nd. Bond was set at $5,000.

Shane Jamal Peterson, 31, of Council Bluffs, was arrested June 30th for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300.

Patrick Lee Amburn, 46, of Glenwood, was arrested June 30th for Criminal Mischief 2nd. Bond was set at $5,000.