ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Glen Young sets his sights on Test action with Scotland

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDYbb_0gWluMzS00
Edinburgh’s Glen Young is targeting a Scotland cap (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Glen Young tasted Scotland A team action for the first time against Chile and is now looking for a Test cap.

The 27-year-old Edinburgh lock was a replacement in the 45-5 win in the Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK in Santiago last month, which marked the beginning of the Scots’ South American tour which also includes three matches against Argentina.

Scotland suffered a 26-18 defeat to the Pumas in San Salvador de Jujuy at the weekend but face another two Tests against Argentina over the next two Saturdays and Young is looking for a piece of the action.

He told Scottish Rugby’s official Twitter account: “I am massively keen for that. It is something I have dreamed about my whole life.

“I am 27 now. I have been a professional rugby player for nine years now. So it has not happened straight away. It has been like a carrot dangling.

“So to be so close now, I just want to crack on and get it. It would be one of the best feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnsNO_0gWluMzS00
Glen Young, centre, is enjoying his time with Scotland A (PA) (PA Wire)

“It ( Chile) was so good. It was one of those things you dream of as a kid, playing for Scotland.

“It was unbelievable, the whole build-up, singing the anthem, it was such an honour.”

The former Scotland Under-20 player is “really enjoying” his time on the summer tour.

He said: “I seem to have fitted in quite well and it is a really great bunch of boys and coaches to be around.

“They talk a lot about connection and welcoming in new boys into the squad so for me, being one of the new boys, it has been unreal.

“I feel very welcome in to the squad, obviously I play with the Edinburgh boys but I have got on with the the Glasgow boys and the other boys just as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

New Zealand v Ireland: Mack Hansen returns in only Irish change for second Test

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary and score updates on the BBC Sport website. Fit-again Mack Hansen replaces Keith Earls in Ireland's only change for their second Test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday. The Connacht wing returns having...
WORLD
The Independent

South Africa batter Lizelle Lee announces international retirement

South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has announced her international retirement just three days out from the start of the Proteas’ one-day series against England.The 30-year-old finishes with 184 appearances to her name in all formats and is her country’s all-time leading scorer in Twenty20s, amassing 1,896 runs in 82 matches.Only the recently-retired Mignon Du Preez has made more ODI runs for South Africa than Lee, who registered nought and 36 in the one-off drawn Test against England last week in her final international match.While her now former team-mates gear up for three ODIs against Heather Knight’s side in a multi-format...
WORLD
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 7 updates as Tadej Pogacar wears yellow to La Planche des Belles Filles

Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France brings a familiar sight over recent years as Tadej Pogacar assumes the yellow jersey once more. The Slovenian produced a typically unstoppable assault on stage 6 to win in Longwy and jump to the top of the general classification, and barely a week into the race he already looks on course to win an historic third successive maillot jaune. If Pogacar is feeling fresh then he could turn the screw again today on what is the first mountain stage of the Tour, finishing atop the now iconic La Planche des Belles Filles...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Edinburgh#Scots#South American#Scottish Rugby
The Independent

Tour de France on TV today: Channel, start time, highlights and how to watch stage 7

The 2022 Tour de France sees Slovenian prodigy Tadej Pogacar aim to win a third yellow jersey in three years, but the favourite is up against some stiff opposition.Pogacar faces the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.Follow stage 7 of the Tour de France LIVEMeanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Celtic aim excellent dig at Rangers after Sydney Cup announcement

Celtic have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Rangers as The Sydney Cup organisers announced that Everton had been confirmed as the fourth team for the tournament this winter. Rangers were due to take place in the tournament dubbed the Ange Postecoglou Homecoming Tour but withdrew, citing contractual reasons. Now, Frank...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fans ‘nervous and excited’ as Norrie takes on Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-final

Fans at Wimbledon say they are “nervous” but “very excited” for Cameron Norrie as he heads into the semi-final.The 26-year-old is set for a tough match against top seed Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Friday afternoon.Crowds of people have been lining up in the queue for tickets to the SW19 grounds, with many saying they have come just to cheer on the British number one.But some said they were disappointed that the semi-final between Australian Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal is not going ahead after the Spaniard pulled out on Thursday due to an abdominal injury.Jack Manuel, 29, from...
TENNIS
BBC

Edgbaston to employ undercover abuse spotters for England-India Twenty20 game

Edgbaston will have "undercover football crowd-style spotters" to identify and deal with abusive behaviour during the England and India Twenty20 match and T20 finals day. The measure comes after racist behaviour was reported during England's seven-wicket Test win over India. The England T20 is on Saturday, with T20 finals day...
SPORTS
BBC

South Africa v Wales: We don't know what's coming - Pivac

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says South Africa have quality throughout their team but admits they are somewhat of an unknown quantity ahead of the second Test between the teams in Bloemfontein. The Springboks have made 14 changes from the side that beat Wales 32-29 with the final kick of...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Watch: Liverpool anthem blasted around Old Trafford before England match

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is underway as England are currently taking on Austria in the opening game of the tournament at Old Trafford. England are hosting the tournament which is held every four years and there is a lot of hope being placed on the Three Lionesses’ shoulders, with many expecting the Women’s national team to go deep into the competition.
UEFA
BBC

Scottish government pledges to 'eradicate' long NHS waiting times

Patients will be offered hospital appointments outside their local health board areas in a drive to reduce Scotland's record waiting times. The Scottish government says it wants to "eradicate" waits of more than two years for outpatients in most specialities by 31 August. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said "addressing long...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 7 preview: Route map and profile of finish atop Planche des Belles Filles today

Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France offers up the first summit finish for the general classification contenders to fight over, and an opportunity for Tadej Pogacar to stamp his authority on the race once more.Pogacar powered clear to win stage 6 in emphatic style and the reigning champion is already looking good for a third yellow jersey. La Super Planche des Belles Filles (7km at 8.7% average gradient) has become a modern classic on the Tour. It is where Chris Froome won in 2012 and where Pogacar took control of the 2020 edition, and the Slovenian 23-year-old could...
CYCLING
The Independent

Nadine Dorries’ call for abortion time limit to be reduced in UK sparks fury

Nadine Dorries’ call for the time limit for abortions to be reduced by four weeks has provoked outrage among health care professionals. The culture secretary argued the legal cut-off point for pregnancy terminations in the UK - which is 24 weeks - should be reduced by a month.But the Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who is also the patient safety minister, told Times Radio she is pro-choice - as well as also calling for the rule which stipulates two doctors need to consent to an abortion must be axed.Katherine O’Brien, of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), the UK’s...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy