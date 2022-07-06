ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Nintendo & N64 games worth

Having a clear out and found some Super Nintendo & N64 games, anyone know if they are worth anything or just bin them. Jurassic Park (Boxed no instructions) Jimmy Connors Pro Tennis Tour (Boxed with instructions) US Cartridge, cannot remember was there an adaptor you could buy to play these on...

PC Gamer

This Zelda 'speedrun' is legit one of the greatest things I've ever seen

It may be an N64 game in origin, but Ocarina of Time is one of those that now just belongs to everyone: and it has since the earliest days of the speedrunning community been one of the core speedrunning titles. There's a bunch of reasons for this, beyond it being a very popular and much-loved game, and one big element is the number of glitches that can be triggered in-game, whether just through player input or with machine inputs (what's known as tool-assisted speedrunning, or TAS). It's a game that can be made to do a lot of funky stuff.
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
Gamespot

Inscryption Is Coming To PlayStation Consoles

Daniel Mullins, the creator of Inscryption, has confirmed that the card-based roguelike is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Mullins shared the announcement on the Playstation Blog post, though a release date has yet to be revealed. Inscryption was previously released on PC back in October 2021, and had recently been released for both Mac and Linux.
Engadget

Xbox Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles

As of October 2022, Microsoft will stop offering free Xbox 360 titles through Games with Gold. The company announced the change in an email sent out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in the US, Canada and other parts of the world. “We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog,” the company states in the message. “However, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.”
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
AFP

'Guerrilla' sales, crowdsourcing: Japan's game console crunch

It's still dark when the line starts forming outside an electronics store in Tokyo, as desperate gamers try to snag the latest PlayStation or Xbox despite chronic shortages in Japan. Tetsuya, 50, has been trying to get a console since February and lined up before 6:30 am with dozens of other people outside a store in the electronics district of Akihabara.
digitalspy.com

PS5 not saving game progress. Help please

I checked settings and for cloud storage I need a Plus subscription. I don't want to have to start my game over from the start each time. How do I save my progress please or have I not gone far enough in the game that it saves it?
IGN

Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: Far Cry 5, Yakuza 0, Escape Academy, and More

It's another month, and another round of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon. We've already had Far Cry 5 hit the service this week, and now we've got a few more games coming to Game Pass in the near future. But, remember, this is just the first wave of Game Pass titles for the month, and you can expect even more announcements in the second half of July.
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
hypebeast.com

Sony Is Reportedly Hiring an Engineer To Bring PS3 Emulation to the PS5

Sony is reportedly hiring a “classics engineer” to develop new emulators. Some fans are hoping that the new hire will work on bringing PlayStation 3 emulations to the PlayStation 5. Reports over recent years have suggested that Sony may bring PS3 emulation to the new console, optimistic that...
GeekyGadgets

Sony removing purchased PlayStation films and TV shows

It is come to light this week that Sony will soon be revoking access to purchased TV shows and movies by removing them from the PlayStation store. The removals will affect PlayStation owners throughout Austria and Germany according to legal documents posted to the regional sites and cover films produced by StudioCanal.
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The Final Preview

If you’re planning on spending over 100 hours on the next chapter of Monolith Soft’s epic JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, then you might understandably have your fingers crossed that the combat system sitting at the core of that adventure can go the distance. Having spent the past couple of weeks submerged in that incredibly complex battle system, I can confidently say that so far it has not disappointed. Reusing all the best parts of combat from previous games, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 adds layer upon layer of customizability, class options, and crazy transformation mechanics that turns two characters into a purple demon creature that rides a wicked surfboard. Although the stories, characters, and wonderfully bizarre worlds have always been the main attraction in Xenoblade, these awesome combat overhauls are a welcome change in a journey that demands so much time.
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Readies a Special-Edition 'Splatoon 3' Switch OLED

To celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated third-person shooter game Splatoon 3, Nintendo is delivering a special-edition Switch OLED makeover featuring bright gradient colors, themed artwork, and paint splotch details. The upcoming Splatoon 3 model will be the first special release from the new OLED series which was introduced in October of last year.
CNET

Another Pokemon N64 Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Week

Nintendo is bringing another classic Nintendo 64 game to the Switch, the company announced Thursday. Pokemon Puzzle League will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service on July 15. Originally released in 2000, Pokemon Puzzle League is a Pokemon-themed spin on the classic Panel de Pon...
IGN

Xbox Will Offer 'Updates on Some Announced Games' at Gamescom 2022

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be in attendance at Gamescom 2022, where it will offer updates on previously announced Xbox games. Announced in a press release, Microsoft said “We’re excited to confirm that Xbox will be back on the show floor at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Fans in Europe and around the world can expect updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months.”
