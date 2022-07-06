Find out where kids can get free meals in Clark County this summer

Cute blonde boy eating large hamburger at fast food restaurant. Unhealthy meal for kids. Junk food. Overweight problem child.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Kids in Clark County in Southwest Washington can count on most districts in the region to serve them meals for free during the summer.

Almost all of the school districts in Clark County are offering free summer meal programs to kids ages 18 and under.

KOIN 6 News compiled a list of what each district is offering.

Battle Ground School District

Battle Ground School District’s free summer meal program began June 20. Breakfasts and lunches will be served to all children 18 and under. Meals will be served at three locations: River Homelink, Daybreak Primary and Glenwood Heights Primary.

River Homelink and Daybreak Primary will serve meals through August 19. Glenwood Primary will serve meals through July 28.

Children must eat the meals on-site.

Details on when the locations are serving meals are available on an online flier.

Camas School District

Wednesday marks the first day of free meals offered by the Camas School District during the summer. The district will serve meals Monday through Thursday through August 4 at Helen Baller Elementary School and Liberty Middle School.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meals will be cafeteria service.

Evergreen School District

Evergreen School District announced it will offer free breakfast and lunch at four schools over the summer.

The school district said all children ages 1 to 18 are eligible for the free meals, regardless if they are a student in the district. Those who are over 18 who are physically or mentally disabled, and are in a school program for students with disabilities are also eligible for free meals.

The school will provide one breakfast and one lunch per child each day. The school noted that children must eat the meals on site and that grab-and-go meals and curbside pickup are not available.

More information on where and when meals will be served is available here.

Green Mountain School District

Woodland Middle School will be serving free summer meals for kids in the Green Mountain School District during the summer.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday, June 17-August 16. Breakfast will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Hockinson School District

The Hockinson School District is asking families to use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s interactive map to find free meals for kids nearby. Families can also text FOOD to 877-877 to help find a free meal location.

USDA-sponsored meals are open to all children 18 and younger.

La Center School District

The La Center School District also recommends kids and families use the USDA summer meals website. Families can call 1-866-348-6479 for assistance finding free meals in English or 1-877-842-6273 for assistance finding free meals in Spanish. They can also text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

Vancouver Public Schools

There are several different options for kids in need in Vancouver. The Share Summer Meals Program runs from June 20 – August 12 and offers kids free lunch at 13 different locations.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Washington is offering lunches to kids at four different locations in Vancouver.

Families in need can also seek help through the Clark County Food Bank.

Washougal School District

Meals will be served at Columbia River Gorge Elementary through July 29, in the Washougal School District.

The meals will be available to all children 18 and under. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children must eat the meals on site.

Woodland Public Schools

Meals are available for free to kids ages 18 years of age and younger in the Woodland Public Schools district.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at the Woodland Middle School Cafeteria Monday through Friday, from June 21 to August 19. Breakfast is available from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Visit the Woodland Public Schools website for more information.

KOIN 6 News contacted Mt. Pleasant School District and Ridgefield School District to see if either are offering free meal services during the summer. Neither replied before the publication of this article. The article will be updated if we receive a response.