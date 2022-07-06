Amazon Prime members can get a bonus $20 of Prime Day credit by shopping P&G essentials

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO