Amazon Prime members can get a bonus $20 of Prime Day credit by shopping P&G essentials

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Prime members who spend $75 on select products will receive $20 to spend during Amazon's biggest savings...

SFGate

SFGate

