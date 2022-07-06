ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Holder Convicted Of First-Degree Murder Of Nipsey Hussle

By D.L. Chandler
Eric Holder , the man accused of shooting and killing beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle, was convicted of first-degree murder on Wednesday (July 6). Holder, a member of the same Rollin 60s street gang as Hussle, confronted the rapper outside his Crenshaw clothing store in 2019, and an exchange of words ended on a fatal note.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Holder, full name Eric Holder Jr., didn’t show any emotional response to the reading of his guilty verdict in the courtroom in downtown Los Angeles. As the account of the incident goes, Hussle, born Airmiess Asghedom, was outside of his Marathon clothing store signing autographs when Holder approached him.

As the jury heard in court, Hussle reportedly referred to Holder as having “paperwork” on him, signifying that he was a “snitch,” a heavy burden to carry in street gang culture. Angered by the accusation, Holder left and came back with two handguns, shooting Hussle 11 times. Holder was arrested two days later after initially getting away.

Holder’s attorney argued that his client was “triggered” by the accusation Hussle made, thus he began to act out of character. However, Holder was cognizant enough to arm himself, return to the scene of the verbal exchange, shoot the unarmed Hussle, and forced a woman to unknowingly become his getaway driver.

Hussle’s death still stands as one of the more tragic losses in Hip-Hop, as the California star was finally seeing the fruits of his hard work dating back to his time grinding on the streets as an up-and-coming rapper.

Holder is not related to former Attorney General Eric Holder.

On Twitter, the reaction to Eric Holder being convicted of first-degree murder has been bubbling since the verdict was announced. We’ve got those reactions below.

