Retail

Rihanna Makes The 2022 Forbes List Of Self-Made Rich Women

By Christopher Smith
 1 day ago
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

For Rihanna, 2022 has been a bountiful year since she’s become a new mother, and now it’s even more so after being named to a prestigious list of women compiled by Forbes Magazine.

The financial publication released a list of the richest self-made women in the United States, and the multi-hyphenate talent has made that list, coming in at number 21 out of the 100 women mentioned. The list mentions that she is the wealthiest person from her native Barbados as well. Rihanna received a bump up in the rankings from 34th in 2021, as Forbes also noted that she was among the 51 women whose total earnings in 2022 outpaced that which they earned in 2021. It’s the third year in a row that she has made that list.

The singer’s net worth of $1.4 billion has been fueled by her wildly popular Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. The company, which proudly bears her last name, is co-owned by Rihanna and the French luxury retail brand LVMH and was launched in 2017. Fenty Beauty generated over $550 million back in 2020, and that is regarded as a major factor in the basis for her fortune. This was despite the high-fashion line that she launched – also bearing the Fenty name – ceasing operations in 2021. The Savage x Fenty line of lingerie that has become a powerhouse in the industry has also contributed to her wealth, receiving $1 billion in valuation last year fueled by the popularity of its inclusive designs and models.

Rihanna is also the only self-made billionaire on the list under 40 after Kylie Jenner, who had previously held that status, lost it after Forbes recalculated her status after the deal she made with Coty Inc. to sell half of her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019. The deal was initially valued at $1.2 billion, but Forbes issued a statement saying that a “more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million.

Photo: Getty

ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

