Autauga County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near or above 110 degrees. * WHERE...Entire Mid-South. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington, Forrest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Hinds; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Rankin; Simpson; Smith; Webster HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Louisiana and portions of southern, central, and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Attala, Choctaw, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Scott; Winston HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Louisiana and portions of southern, central, and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

