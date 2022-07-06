Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ohio The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Butler County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Ohio County in central Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartford, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Butler and southeastern Ohio Counties, including the following locations... Prentiss, Shultztown, Rosine, Horton, Windy Hill, Select, Mchenry, Beaver Dam, Rob Roy and Sandefur Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
