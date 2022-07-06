ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 248 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Downtown Greenville, or near Paris Mountain State Park, and is nearly stationary, but should eventually drift slowly south or southeast. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Greer, Taylors, Travelers Rest, Paris Mountain State Park, Lake Robinson, Cherrydale Point and Furman University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Henderson; Polk The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Henderson County in western North Carolina Western Polk County in western North Carolina North central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hendersonville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Valley Hill, Horse Shoe, Tuxedo, North Saluda Reservoir and Edneyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sunshine, Thermal City, Fero, Dysartsville, Union Mills and Glenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 436 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Spartanburg, or near Wellford, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Boiling Springs SC, Duncan, Lyman, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Campobello and Lake Bowen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Canton, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
City
Candler, NC
City
Enka Village, NC
City
Greenville, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Video: Emergency landing on busy highway leaves motorists stunned

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A mountain sheriff's office released a video Thursday of a harrowing emergency landing on a highway in the Blue Ridge Mountains over the July 4 holiday weekend. Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran posted the video to Facebook, thanking all the agencies who helped bring the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Wind Gust#Thunderstorm#Mph
my40.tv

What's under construction near White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project is underway to bring more businesses to Spindale. "I was wondering what is going up across from White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?" wrote a viewer named Mamie. The nearly 15-acre site is being developed for commercial use and is called Gateway West Commerce...
SPINDALE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities say an investigation is underway after a homemade bomb was found inside an apartment unit in Waynesville. Waynesville Police Chief David Adams tells News 13 that an officer was driving last week when he was flagged down by a man in a truck. The man pulled the device from his vehicle, saying he found it while cleaning the apartment unit. Both the FBI and SBI have been called in to investigate.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Body of deceased male found floating in river on Fourth of July

Emergency responders rappel down embankment to retrieve body. TRYON––On Monday around noon, Saluda Fire and Rescue and Tryon Fire Department were dispatched to a section of the North Pacolet River in Tryon along US 176, within a hundred yards of the Twin Bridges area. The section of the...
TRYON, NC
my40.tv

Drone shot out of sky in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators are working to track down the person who shot down a man's drone in Burke County on Sunday. Dan Brand, a drone pilot certified by the FAA, was trying to get the perfect aerial shot of Burke County's mountains and sunset when someone opened fire.
biltmorebeacon.com

Mountain street dances mean happy feet for everyone

Summer in the mountains means square dancing and bluegrass music up and down Western North Carolina, and this weekend is no exception. Grab the kids, the spouse, a friend, or just yourself and head to Waynesville for its Friday Night Street Dance from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 8, right on Main Street in front of the historic Haywood County Courthouse. The bluegrass music and the pull to join in the square dancing (no experience necessary) is too great to refuse.
FOX Carolina

Don’t fall for this $10 t-shirt discount text scam, police warn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement agencies across the western Carolinas are warning people not to fall for a scam making the rounds through text messages. Spartanburg Police Department posted a warning over the weekend, saying residents have received texts claiming to be from the agency offering a...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Sylva Herald

Two more buildings along N.C. 107 face demolition

Two more buildings along N.C.107 in Sylva will soon crumple under the force of heavy equipment as R-5600, the N.C. Department of Transportation plan to reconfigure the town’s commercial corridor, inches forward. The first to fall is a long-time cornerstone of Sylva’s dining scene – Bogart’s, a family restaurant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy