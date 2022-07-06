ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia Central Bland County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gratton, or near Burkes Garden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Bland Tazewell Ceres Bastian Burkes Garden and Gratton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sunshine, Thermal City, Fero, Dysartsville, Union Mills and Glenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
City
Yadkinville, NC
County
Yadkin County, NC
City
Boonville, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northern Davidson County in central North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clemmons, or 8 miles south of Winston-Salem, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Arcadia and Welcome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Triad with heat index breaking 100°

(WGHP) — Heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms. You know the drill. Heat Advisories will be in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties this afternoon until 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy through lunchtime, then we’re expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. They will start to the northwest and tumble across the […]
ALAMANCE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Thunderstorm#Blacksburg#Brooks Crossroads#Mph
WSLS

CONFIRMED: Our area’s fifth tornado of the year confirmed in Grayson County

BAYWOOD, Va. – Storms the last several afternoons have brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds to parts of the area. One storm in Grayson County spawned a brief tornado on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed Thursday that the twister was rated an EF-1...
wccbcharlotte.com

A Heat Advisory & Gusty Severe Storms Possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hot and humid conditions continue the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid- upper 90s, but with a tropical airmass in place our heat indices will be 102-106. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Wednesday for Mecklenburg as well as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting. The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August. Drivers...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools requests investigation after driving-school SUV travels through floodwaters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district are requesting an investigation into what happened Tuesday evening when a driving-school vehicle drove through floodwaters on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem. It was caught on camera by WXII 12 News viewer Anthony Warren. The driving-school vehicle was among a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Surry Receives Additional Grant Funding For Establishment Of New Grocery Store

SURRY-It appears Surry will soon be getting a new grocery store. It will be one of the few food markets in the area, which is mostly rural. Surry County, which has been designated as a food desert, recently received a grant from Obici Healthcare Foundation under its Healthy Behaviors Funding Initiative. The $300,000 grant will help with the construction of a grocery store for county residents.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

State warns residents to look out for invasive spotted lanternfly

State officials say they are ramping up surveillance of the invasive spotted lanternfly, which has been detected for the first time in the state near Kernersville. Joy Goforth is a plant pest administrator with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. Goforth says the spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries, and can also damage numerous species including apples, pears, and roses. She warns homeowners that honeydew produced by the lanternfly can attract stinging insects, and lead to objects being covered by a fungal disease known as sooty mold.
KERNERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy