Camp Verde, AZ

Ready, Set, Bank – Online Banking Made Easy

By Opinion
 1 day ago
Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News

– Starting Wednesday, August 3 at 3:00-4:00p Lynn Sweitzer will present in-person or virtually a series of four hands-on classes on how to do online banking successfully and safely. The class, part of the Community Connect: Digital Access at Home project, will meet weekly through August 24 on Wednesday in the Key Lime Room at Camp Verde Community Library or at the same time via Zoom.

Ready, Set, Bank is an online and in-person, blended learning program designed to help seniors learn about online and mobile banking. Technology is rapidly changing the financial industry and more consumer banking services are shifting online. Customers no longer need to visit their local branches or ATMs for every banking need. Advances in online and mobile banking have made managing our finances more convenient than ever.

The course content and approach were developed through a partnership between Capital One and OATS (Older Adults Technology Services). Attendees will learn about the benefits of online banking, safety & security, how to get started, how to keep track of their money, and how to manage their online accounts. Interested? Attend in person at the library or log in via the Zoom link posted on the library’s Facebook page or website.

  • August 3 – Intro & Benefits of Online Banking introduces learners to online banking today, from the ways banks have evolved to the digital technologies that now make everyday finances more convenient. We include three case studies to help learners understand how online banking applies in our everyday lives.
  • August 10 – Two parts: 1) Online Banking Safety & Security addresses learners’ concerns about security and privacy when banking online. The videos focus on the actions banks take internally, online, and in partnership with customers to protect their money, data, and reputations as trusted providers. 2) Get Started with Online Banking teaches learners how to begin using online banking themselves. It includes tutorial lessons guiding them through the process of getting started both online and over a mobile device. Learners are shown log-in screens and step-by-step guides for signing up. Specific guides are available for creating usernames and passwords and answering security questions.
  • August 17 – Stay on Top of Your Money covers best practices for monitoring and accessing your bank account online. Learners are provided with best practices for using alerts to keep track of financial activity, with other tips on how to stay informed and up to date on the money going into and out of their accounts.
  • August 24 – Manage Your Account Online introduces learners to the most popular options for online money management. The module aims to prepare learners for managing their daily, monthly, and one-off needs using online banking, with how-to videos that cover depositing checks, transferring funds online, setting up online bill pay, and using the bank’s message center.

Community Connect: Digital Access at Home is made possible by Capital One and the American Library Association. Camp Verde Community Library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this library program call 928-554-8385.

Comments / 0

 

Sedona, AZ
