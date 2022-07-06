ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Dylan does Grand Junction in Rough and Rowdy style

By Amy Hadden Marsh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan and his Rough and Rowdy Ways Band played Grand Junction, of all places, on July 1. It was my first Dylan concert ever and I figured that he’s 80 and I’m well into my 6th decade on the planet so maybe I’d better get with it. Besides, the show...

highcountryshopper.com

The Tru-Vu Drive-In – Last Days of the Dream Palaces

In the 1950s, drive-in theaters went from novelty phenomena to summertime hot-spots overnight. By the late mid-20th Century, over 4,000 drive-ins dotted the landscape of the lower 48 states. At last count, just 325 neon signs were still lighting the night sky in small towns across America. For a time, Delta was home to two outdoor cinemas, but only one would prevail through the turbulent economic woes of the 1980s on the Western Slope. Evolutions in movie industry distribution, COVID and the priorities of commerce may eventually seal the fate of the last outdoor picture show in Delta County. For now, the powerful play goes on, but the winds of change are in the air.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Where Will You Find the Best Fried Chicken in Grand Junction?

Today, Wednesday, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day. Where in Grand Junction, Fruita, Clifton, or Palisade do you plan to celebrate?. I'm on a quest to find Western Colorado's best fried chicken. Can you help me out? Please vote for the best in area. National Fried Chicken Day. I...
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Enjoy the 2022 Mesa County Fair in Grand Junction, Colorado

It's one of the best times of the year in Grand Junction, Colorado because we are just days away from the opening of the carnival midway and the Mesa County Fair. The midway rides open on July 9th with fair activities underway on July 12th. Tickets can be purchased online at the Mesa County Fair website. You know your favorite radio station will have tickets for you to win on our mobile app, right? Woohoo!
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Small Grand Junction Home For Sale Will Surprise You On the Inside

The saying "Don't judge a book by its cover" definitely applies when it comes to this small house for sale in Grand Junction. This small home, located at 2917 Sandra Avenue in Grand Junction is not large and, honestly, doesn't look like all that much from the outside. But, once you get inside you'll discover there's more than what meets the eye.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Power knocked out in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people. Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages. The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark. Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects...
KREX

Flash Flood Watch

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — There is currently a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the central mountain zones due to monsoon moisture fueling scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday July 5, 2022 from 3 P.M. until 9 P.M. this evening. UPDATE: I-70 is opened for now.
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Commissioners objection to CPW affidavit

It’s been nearly a month since the last major shooting competition at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex. General Manager of the complex, Walt Proulx said to KREX in an interview in 2018 when the complex first broke ground, “I envision this becoming the preeminent shooting and education complex in the world.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine. Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fourth of July weekend pursuit leads to drug bust in Rifle

A high-speed pursuit and a traffic stop a day later led to a felony arrest and the discovery of more than a half-pound of methamphetamine and additional 51 fentanyl pills in Rifle. Rifle resident Miguel Lopez-Mares, 25, was arrested July 3 on felony unlawful possession with intent to distribute and...
RIFLE, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Commissioners plan to send a letter to Colorado’s Secretary of State demanding she remove special election watchers for the November General Election. Jenna Griswold ordered them after a grand jury indicted suspended Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters for election tampering. While not...
MESA COUNTY, CO

