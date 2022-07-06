Dylan does Grand Junction in Rough and Rowdy style

In the 1950s, drive-in theaters went from novelty phenomena to summertime hot-spots overnight. By the late mid-20th Century, over 4,000 drive-ins dotted the landscape of the lower 48 states. At last count, just 325 neon signs were still lighting the night sky in small towns across America. For a time, Delta was home to two outdoor cinemas, but only one would prevail through the turbulent economic woes of the 1980s on the Western Slope. Evolutions in movie industry distribution, COVID and the priorities of commerce may eventually seal the fate of the last outdoor picture show in Delta County. For now, the powerful play goes on, but the winds of change are in the air.

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO