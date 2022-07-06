ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral hobby shop preparing to open indoor RC park

WINKNEWS.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn indoor remote-controlled racing park is coming to Cape Coral thanks to the Southwest Florida hobby shop Caloosa Trains and Hobbies. The owner of Caloosa Trains and Hobbies said the new RC park is something racers asked for. In just a month, RC cars will be zipping around the...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank partners with PACE to collect dresses for event

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank will be collecting dress donations at drop-off locations to benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County. The bank locations are accepting new and gently-loved dresses that will go toward resale at the Annual Love that Dress! fundraiser. The fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24,...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Retailers offering back-to-school bargains in Southwest Florida

Several retailers are already launching back-to-school sales in Southwest Florida. Starting Thursday, Publix is offering a buy one, get one sale on certain supplies. Walmart makes it easy to find what your child needs: Put in a given zip code and school and you can find the right school supply list.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Through Sept. 30, Lee and Collier residents can enjoy half-price admission to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is inviting residents of Lee and Collier counties to visit the boardwalk for half-price all summer long, from July 1 through Sept. 30. Area residents can stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk that meanders through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh, and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. Several days a week, skilled Boardwalk Naturalists wearing khaki-colored uniforms will be on the boardwalk, ready to answer questions and point out the sights and sounds of the swamp for visitors.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Malinche Mexican restaurant opens in Bonita Springs

A fresh choice recently joined the bevy of Mexican restaurants in Bonita Springs. Malinche Mexican Cuisine opened at the end of June in The Center of Bonita Springs, anchored by Publix supermarket and Old Time Pottery on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41. Brothers and co-owners Antonio and Jorge Salazar launched their casual restaurant in space along Bonita Beach Road that Metro Diner vacated two years ago.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cars
State
Montana State
Local
Florida Cars
FOX 4 WFTX

Rezoning in Cape Coral could lead to new developments

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is moving forward with a plan that could eventually bring big changes to the West side of town. It’s just another sign that Southwest Florida is growing. The Cape Coral planning and zoning commission approved rezoning nearly 16 acres...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Punta Gorda votes against destroying home with rat infestation

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda has decided against the demolition of an abandoned home with a rat infestation. The home, on Belaire Court, has been abandoned for a decade and is locally known as “the rat house.” The council weighed its options and voted against tearing down the home. Instead, the city will have the property appraised first.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

3 new restaurants opening in The Pointe at Founders Square

Outback Steakhouse had its grand opening Tuesday and two more restaurants are coming this summer to The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. It’s the third location in Collier County for Outback, the casual restaurant chain with an Australian theme from Tampa-based Bloomin’ Brands. On deck is the first area location of Crisp & Green, a Minneapolis-based fast-casual restaurant concept that plans to open on July 14. The center spot of The Pointe is targeted to be filled Aug. 1 by South Street City Oven, Bar & Music. It’s the second location for the local restaurant with a full bar and live entertainment. Also coming this summer to The Pointe are Gulf Coast Orthodontics, opening in mid-July, and Salon Bellezza, coming in August.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Hobby Shop#Race Track#Southwest Florida#Vehicles#Rc
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE

Mercola Market to host 2nd annual summer fest with 5K run on July 23. Natural health company Mercola will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the 2nd annual Mid-Cape Summer Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Mercola Market & Café, located at 125 SW 3rd Place in Cape Coral. The event will start with the annual 5K Color Fun Run, which was rescheduled due to previous weather conditions.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples, Fort Myers among top 3 safest places to live in U.S.

Naples was ranked the safest place to live and Fort Myers checked in at No. 3 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023. The list was based on the metro areas’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, determined by FBI crime reports. Port St. Lucie was No. 2 while Portland, Maine was No. 4 and Lakeland was No. 5. According to data from Coldwell Banker, Florida was the top-searched state by those looking to relocate and Naples joined Sarasota, Miami and Tampa as top-searched destinations.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Volcano Mountain Adventure Golf launches Thursday in Naples

Volcano Mountain Adventure Golf will launch Thursday in the Cameron Commons commercial center on the northeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. The 18-hole miniature golf course is owned and operated by the Forgèt family, which also owns The Warehouse Cuisine and Cocktails next door. The new family-friendly venue, which broke ground in early 2021 on a 1-acre lot, includes a 14-foot volcano at its center with lush tropical landscaping and water features. Volcano Mountain, 9001 Sage Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 4 WFTX

Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall. The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Proposed apartments in Bonita Springs pushed to second reading

Bonita Springs City Council voted 7-0 in favor of the proposed apartments on the northeast quadrant of Bonita Beach Road and I-75 during the first hearing Wednesday night. The plan includes more than 200 multifamily residential units, along with a couple of commercial use buildings. Madison Capital Group is the developer behind the project and this will be its first residential project in Southwest Florida if approved at the second hearing Aug. 3.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Up to $100K for potential MLK Blvd beautification program in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board voted to move to the next step in a beautification program. The recommendation has been sent to the Fort Myers city council, who sit as commissioners for the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency. If approved, $100,000 would be up for grabs to...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy