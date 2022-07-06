Cape Coral hobby shop preparing to open indoor RC park

Outback Steakhouse had its grand opening Tuesday and two more restaurants are coming this summer to The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. It’s the third location in Collier County for Outback, the casual restaurant chain with an Australian theme from Tampa-based Bloomin’ Brands. On deck is the first area location of Crisp & Green, a Minneapolis-based fast-casual restaurant concept that plans to open on July 14. The center spot of The Pointe is targeted to be filled Aug. 1 by South Street City Oven, Bar & Music. It’s the second location for the local restaurant with a full bar and live entertainment. Also coming this summer to The Pointe are Gulf Coast Orthodontics, opening in mid-July, and Salon Bellezza, coming in August.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO