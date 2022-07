TACOMA, Wash. - Two 17-year-old boys have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl in Tacoma. Police said young people were in a car near 19th and MLK Jr. Way on Wednesday afternoon when someone shot at them. A 14-year-old girl was struck and died at the scene.

TACOMA, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO