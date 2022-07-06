Fairlawn preschoolers learn about safety

AKRON — The spring Purposeful Leadership Program graduates, shown at right, are: Jeannette Andreski, director of guest services, Akron Zoo; Danielle Curry- Bentley, director of outreach and parent education, Early Child Resource Center; Bethany Hudson, director of curriculum, Field Local Schools; April Jefferson, senior communications representative, FirstEnergy; Thomas Kern, eCommerce manager, Contitech; Debbie Kiley, director, Medina County Job & Family Services; Jeff O’Brien, executive director, First Tee, Greater Akron; Denia Martin, director of operations, Peter James Development & Independent Living; Loretta McKinley, director of human resources, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools; Mary Meadows, director of curriculum and instruction, Springfield Local School District; Stephanie Sczpanski, vice president, Southeast Operations, Leppo Rents; and Greg Skinner, director of new business development, United Way of Summit & Medina. The Heart to Heart Leadership program, offered in spring and fall, includes one-on-one coaching and consulting on various leadership-related topics over six days with small and large group dialogue, case studies, learning labs and more. For more details, visit www.htohleadership.org.

AKRON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO