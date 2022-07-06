ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlawn, OH

Fairlawn preschoolers learn about safety

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 1 day ago

FAIRLAWN — Fairlawn Village Preschool students celebrated the school-year end with a Fun Day that included a visit from Fairlawn Fire and Police departments’ personnel. The...

Akron Leader Publications

Lakemore UMC pastor retires

LAKEMORE — Lakemore United Methodist Church (LUMC) Pastor the Rev. Jeff Gindlesberger was working right up to his retirement serving the church and those in need. His last day was June 26, but he spent the prior week on a mission trip to Manning, S.C., helping others. Pastor Jeff,...
LAKEMORE, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Purposeful Leadership participants graduate

AKRON — The spring Purposeful Leadership Program graduates, shown at right, are: Jeannette Andreski, director of guest services, Akron Zoo; Danielle Curry- Bentley, director of outreach and parent education, Early Child Resource Center; Bethany Hudson, director of curriculum, Field Local Schools; April Jefferson, senior communications representative, FirstEnergy; Thomas Kern, eCommerce manager, Contitech; Debbie Kiley, director, Medina County Job & Family Services; Jeff O’Brien, executive director, First Tee, Greater Akron; Denia Martin, director of operations, Peter James Development & Independent Living; Loretta McKinley, director of human resources, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools; Mary Meadows, director of curriculum and instruction, Springfield Local School District; Stephanie Sczpanski, vice president, Southeast Operations, Leppo Rents; and Greg Skinner, director of new business development, United Way of Summit & Medina. The Heart to Heart Leadership program, offered in spring and fall, includes one-on-one coaching and consulting on various leadership-related topics over six days with small and large group dialogue, case studies, learning labs and more. For more details, visit www.htohleadership.org.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Revere reviewing student start times

BATH — Revere Local Schools Superintendent Michael Tefs announced at the Board of Education’s June 28 meeting the district has begun evaluating the feasibility of instituting later school start times. Tefs said district officials decided to do the investigation following a presentation to the board by Dr. Zach...
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Child and Family Leadership Exchange Class XXVI graduates

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Summit County Children Services (SCCS) recently celebrated the graduates of its Child and Family Leadership Exchange (CFLE) Class XXVI. The graduates included:. Ingrid Abraham-Turner, human resources manager, recruiting and development, Summit County Developmental Disabilities (DD) Board;. Shane Bakovich, class president, clinical supervisor, Bellefaire Jewish Children’s Bureau;...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Akron Police Department officials have released body-worn camera footage from all eight officers involved, as well as five other officers who were on scene but did not shoot, in the June 27 shooting of Jayland Walker, 25, of Akron. According to police department officials, officers attempted...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: On June 28, police and EMS responded to a one-vehicle crash on Crosby Street. A vehicle left the road, struck a tree and rolled on its side, killing the driver. A child found outside the vehicle was transported to a hospital for observation. Police are investigating. Police responded...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Residents hear Richfield water project details

RICHFIELD — Cleveland Water Department officials presented plans for new water mains in the village at the June 29 Richfield Village Council meeting. Cleveland Water Commissioner Alex Margevicius stated the department is adding 5,541 linear feet of new restricted water mains on West Streetsboro and Broadview roads and Grant Street, as well as 20 new fire hydrants. The project will begin in July and is expected to be completed by December.
RICHFIELD, OH

