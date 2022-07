Recently, a street work-closure sign on Acacia Street piqued my curiosity about what was happening there. After making a quick query, I learned that crew members from the Estes Park Water Department are replacing water pipes down the full length of the street. Wondering what the work entails, I headed over to the Acacia Street site to find out. There, while telling me why crew members are replacing the pipes, Jesse Shull happened to mention the Town has a “dig once” policy. “What’s that?” I asked. Read on to find out the answer.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO