A Missouri man is facing a federal drug charge after allegedly providing fentanyl to a 19-year-old who then suffered what is suspected to be a fatal overdose. William Edward Martin, 21, of St. Louis County, was charged by complaint with one count of distributing a controlled substance. He appeared in federal court Tuesday and waived his right to a detention hearing, meaning he will be held in jail pending the resolution of his case.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO