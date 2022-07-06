ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 person dead after a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Village (Memphis, TN)

 1 day ago

One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold Road after getting reports of a hit-and-run collision [...]

