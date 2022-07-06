Tigers haven't heard from Eduardo Rodriguez since he went on restricted list

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has apparently gone MIA. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Detroit Tigers were surprised to learn on June 13 that starting left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez had been placed on the restricted list until further notice because of unspecified personal matters.

It appears Rodriguez is not all that close to returning to action.

According to ESPN and Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Tigers general manager Al Avila told reporters before Wednesday's home game against the Cleveland Guardians that the club hasn't heard from Rodriguez since he was placed on the restricted list.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Tigers in November via a five-year, $77 million deal, went 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in his first eight starts with the club before he suffered a strain of his left rib cage on May 18 that kept him out of the rotation until the June 13 development.

"We've reached out, but obviously he hasn't reached out back, so we're just kind of waiting it out," Avila explained. "It is unusual, but we have no choice but to wait it out right now and see what develops as we move forward."

Rodriguez has not been paid during his stint on the restricted list and, per Woodbery, has forfeited approximately $1.72 million in salary over the past several weeks. Avila refused to offer an in-depth answer when asked if the Tigers could look to void Rodriguez's contract.

"I’m not going to get into that at this point," Avila responded to the question. "Obviously that's a private situation right now on his part, so I won't get into any of those legalities."

Detroit entered Wednesday at 33-47 and in fourth place in the American League Central standings.