A resident of 111 North Virginia Street in Waterloo has been charged with arson following the investigation into a fire there earlier this week. Waterloo Police say the Tuesday night fire was caused by 24-year-old Derrick Smith’s lit cigarette, which was left on a tray of cigarette butts on top of a water cooler, causing it to ignite. Investigators say the fire spread to the building causing damage to the exterior of the lower and upper apartments, which were both occupied. Everyone was safely able to escape.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO